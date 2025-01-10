Vilkyskiu Pienine: The sales of VILVI Group December 2024

VILVI Group, which consists of Vilkyškiu pienine AB, "Modest" AB, Kelmes pienine AB, "Kelmes pienas" UAB, "Pieno logistika" AB and "Baltic Dairy Board" SIA, consolidated sales for December 2024 amounted to 20.32 million EUR - 6.1% increase comparing to December 2023. The sales of the Group for period January - December 2024 amounted to 245.44 million EUR 16.6% increase comparing to the same period last year.

Vilija Milaseviciute

Economics and finance director

Phone: +370 441 55 102

Email: vilija.milaseviciute@vilvi.eu