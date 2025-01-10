Anzeige
Freitag, 10.01.2025

WKN: A0M2DF | ISIN: LT0000127508 | Ticker-Symbol: UDW
Frankfurt
10.01.25
08:04 Uhr
7,820 Euro
+0,040
+0,51 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.01.2025 08:48 Uhr
45 Leser
Vilkyskiu Pienine: The sales of VILVI Group December 2024

Finanznachrichten News

VILVI Group, which consists of Vilkyškiu pienine AB, "Modest" AB, Kelmes pienine AB, "Kelmes pienas" UAB, "Pieno logistika" AB and "Baltic Dairy Board" SIA, consolidated sales for December 2024 amounted to 20.32 million EUR - 6.1% increase comparing to December 2023. The sales of the Group for period January - December 2024 amounted to 245.44 million EUR 16.6% increase comparing to the same period last year.

Vilija Milaseviciute
Economics and finance director
Phone: +370 441 55 102
Email: vilija.milaseviciute@vilvi.eu


