Freitag, 10.01.2025

WKN: A0MS80 | ISIN: DK0060055861 | Ticker-Symbol: CHY
Tradegate
10.01.25
09:48 Uhr
71,50 Euro
+3,40
+4,99 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.01.2025 09:54 Uhr
Chemometec A/S: Upgrade of revenue and operating profit guidance

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 286

10 January 2025

Upgrade of revenue and operating profit guidance

ChemoMetec sustained its positive performance in the second quarter of 2024/25 with better-than-expected sales and order intake. The positive development is supported by the strengthening of the US dollar and continuous optimisation of operating costs.

Based on this, the Company now expects revenue for the 2024/25 financial year in the DKK 470-490 million range, up from DKK 460-475 million in the most recent guidance, and EBITDA in the DKK 250-260 million range, up from DKK 230-240 million previously.

ChemoMetec's half-year financial report for 2024/25 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, 5 February 2025.

Additional information

Martin Helbo Behrens, CEO
Tel.: (+45) 48 13 10 20

Kim Nicolajsen, CFO
Tel.: (+45) 48 13 10 20

About ChemoMetec A/S

ChemoMetec develops, manufactures and markets instruments for cell counting and a wide range of other measurements.
ChemoMetec's instruments are marketed to the pharmaceutical, biotech and agricultural industries worldwide. ChemoMetec's customers include some of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies.

ChemoMetec was founded in 1997 and is listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen. For further information, go to www.chemometec.com.


