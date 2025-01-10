Subscription rights in Brøndbyernes I.F. Fodbold A/S will be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 14 January 2025. As of the same date, ISIN DK0010247956 (BIF) will be traded excl. of subscription rights.

ISIN: DK0063629662 Name: Brøndby IF T-ret Proportion: 1:1

Shareholders in Brøndbyernes I.F. Fodbold A/S will be allocated one (1) subscription right per share held in the company on the record date. One (1) subscription right entitles the shareholder to subscribe for one (1) new share at the subscription price Trade in subscription rights (both days included): 14 January 2025 - 27 January 2025 Orderbook ID: 378977 Orderbook Code: BIF T Market Segment / no OMX CPH Rights (subscription & bonus)/15 Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table/230 MIC Code XCSE

Brøndbyernes I.F. Fodbold A/S makes a rights issue of up to 570,332,733 new shares with a nominal value of DKK 0.25 per share. The subscription price is DKK 0.30 per share of DKK 0.25. Subscription period: 16 January 2025 - 29 January 2025, both days included.

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66