In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry. The Global Polysilicon Marker (GPM), the OPIS benchmark for polysilicon outside China, was assessed at $20. 360/kg, or $0. 046/W this week, flat from the last assessed price on December 17 on the back of unchanged market fundamentals. Some GPM manufacturers have reportedly resorted to production cuts, with operating rates dropping to approximately 30% during certain periods. However, demand remained sluggish and suppliers are reluctant to lower prices further, ...

