Becrypt, a leader in high assurance cybersecurity products and services, is excited to announce the launch of Becrypt VDI Guard, an innovative solution designed to combat the rising threats posed by vulnerabilities in remote access protocols. As cyber threats become increasingly sophisticated, ensuring the security of critical national infrastructure (CNI) is more important than ever.

Remote access protocols such as RDP, SSH, VDI, and VNC are essential for modern IT infrastructure, yet they have become prime targets for cyber exploitation. Although organisations are implementing best practices like network isolation and two-factor authentication, the complexity of enterprise software leaves them vulnerable to Zero-Day vulnerabilities and supplier weaknesses. The recent exploits, including the BlueKeep vulnerability in Microsoft's RDP and other SSH vulnerabilities like the Terrapin Attack and RegreSSHion, underscore the urgency for robust security measures.

Introducing Becrypt VDI Guard:

Becrypt VDI Guard is specifically engineered to safeguard remote access protocols against advanced cyber threats. This solution is tailored for critical national infrastructure environments, providing hardware-based network traffic validation to ensure maximum protection against both known vulnerabilities and emerging threats.

Key Capabilities of Becrypt VDI Guard:

Comprehensive Threat Protection: Validates network traffic across RDP, SSH, VDI, and VNC protocols. Mitigates the risks associated with both known vulnerabilities and Zero-Day exploits.



Purpose-Built for Critical Environments: Designed to meet the stringent security requirements of CNI sectors, ensuring resilience against targeted, high-impact threats.



Hardware-Based Traffic Validation: Integrates with Becrypt's High Assurance Cross Domain Solution (Becrypt APP-XD), enforcing hardware-level validation across the network stack.

Zero Trust Architecture: Every connection undergoes strict validation and authentication, minimising the attack surface by rejecting unauthorised traffic.



Becrypt VDI Guard is part of a holistic approach to securing remote administrative access, leveraging the Becrypt OS as a privileged access workstation (PAW) platform. It supports Network Namespaces which allows enhanced isolation capabilities to be employed, reducing the potential attack surface, and is managed through Becrypt APP-XD and Becrypt VDI Guard for high assurance cross-domain network protection.

Reflecting on the importance of cybersecurity, Becrypt's CEO, Dr. Bernard Parsons MBE, stated, "In today's rapidly evolving cyber threat landscape, the security of our critical national infrastructure is paramount. Becrypt VDI Guard represents a significant advancement in our commitment to safeguarding remote access protocols, ensuring organisations can operate with confidence against sophisticated attacks. Our new innovative solution not only mitigates known vulnerabilities but also fortifies defences against emerging threats, reinforcing the importance of a proactive security posture".

Becrypt is a leading provider of high-assurance cybersecurity solutions that empower public and private sector organisations to operate securely in an increasingly complex digital landscape. With a focus on innovation, assurance, and customer-centricity, Becrypt delivers a comprehensive range of products and services, including secure endpoint solutions, cross-domain capabilities, and secure mobile applications.

Becrypt's flagship offerings, such as Becrypt OS-the world's most secure enterprise grade operating system and Becrypt APP-XD-the first API-centric Cross Domain Solution, are designed to provide unparalleled protection against cyber threats.

Siobhan Gadiot

0845 838 2050

sgadiot@becrypt.com