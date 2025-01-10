London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2025) - Fineqia International Inc. (CSE: FNQ) (OTC: FNQQF) (FSE: FNQA) ("Fineqia"), a digital asset and investment business, reports a year-end Net Asset Value ("NAV") increase of 38.4% in the performance of its Digital Asset Blockchain Infrastructure ("DABI") Actively Managed Certificate ("AMC").

The strong year-end results are consequent to the change in portfolio composition and asset appreciation since the appointment of the Company's U.K. subsidiary, Fineqia Limited ("Fineqia Ltd."), as the Investment Advisor to Liechtenstein-based Sermont Asset Management ("Sermont") on Feb. 8, 2024.

Fineqia Ltd.'s expertise in digital assets combined with Sermont's progressive approach to wealth management has driven the successful repositioning of the portfolio to include Solana (SOL) and NEAR Protocol (NEAR), while incorporating other strategic adjustments that align with trends in the blockchain infrastructure sector.

"The strong year-end performance of DABI shows how well our strategy has aligned with the growing appetite for digital assets," said Bundeep Singh Rangar, Chief Executive Officer of Fineqia Ltd. "It's thanks to big industry milestones like the launch of ETFs in the U.S. and a more crypto-friendly approach from the new U.S. administration. By staying ahead of these trends, we've been able to deliver real value to our investors."

Key components of the DABI AMC portfolio include:

Bitcoin (BTC) : 36.9%

: 36.9% Ethereum (ETH) : 12.2%

: 12.2% Chainlink (LINK): 8.6%

8.6% Cardano (ADA): 7%

7% Solana (SOL): 6.8%

A notable development in 2024 has been the significant increase in Bitcoin's weight in the portfolio, now at 36.9%. This adjustment reflects Bitcoin's strong price appreciation and increased dominance in the market in 2024. Bitcoin's market dominance has risen to 58.1% by Dec. 31, 2024, from 53.1% on Feb. 8, 2024, reinforcing its central role in the portfolio, according to TradingView data.

DABI's NAV increase represents its performance as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Portfolio Composition on Dec. 31, 2024

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10329/236690_59ea29f3244a6b8a_001full.jpg

The refinement of DABI's portfolio during 2024 reflects the partnership between Fineqia Ltd and Sermont aimed to drive growth while maintaining a balanced risk profile.

For further details on DABI's performance and to learn more about the portfolio composition, please contact info@fineqia.com.

About Fineqia International Inc.

Fineqia International Inc. (www.fineqia.com) is a digital asset business that builds and targets investments in early and growth stage technology companies that will be part of the next generation of the Internet. Publicly listed in Canada (CSE: FNQ) with quoted symbols on the Nasdaq and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Fineqia's International Inc.'s portfolio of investments includes businesses at the forefront of tokenization, blockchain technology, Real World Assets (RWAs), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and fintech entrepreneurs. https://twitter.com/FineqiaPlatform and https://www.linkedin.com/company/fineqia/.

About Fineqia Limited (UK)

Fineqia Limited is the UK-based, wholly owned subsidiary of Fineqia International Inc., established to conduct regulated and consulting activities in the United Kingdom. Fineqia Limited operates as an appointed representative of Kession Capital Ltd, which is authorised and regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

About Sermont Asset Management

Sermont Asset Management, a proud member of the SERCOR Group, was founded in 1996 and remains a 100% family-owned and operated firm, now in its second generation of leadership. Fully regulated by the Liechtenstein Financial Market Authority (FMA), Sermont Asset Management offers a bespoke approach to wealth management. As a boutique firm, Sermont Asset Management specializes in bridging the gap between traditional financial services and the rapidly evolving digital landscape, providing clients with innovative solutions for navigating the future of finance.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information (as defined under applicable Canadian Securities Laws) ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that Fineqia Intl. (the "Company") believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the failure to obtain sufficient financing, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

DISCLAIMER:

Crypto assets are unregulated investment products prone to sudden and substantial value fluctuations, presenting a high risk of total loss of the invested capital. As the underlying components of the Digital Asset Blockchain Infrastructure (DABI) Actively Managed Certificate (AMC) are unregulated, investors are unlikely to have access to regulatory protections or investor compensation schemes. If you are unsure whether these assets are suitable for your individual circumstances, it is highly recommended to obtain independent financial and legal advice.

The information presented herein is not intended as a financial promotion. This material has been produced for circulation to a limited number of professional investors and journalists.

Fineqia Limited is not a crypto asset exchange and is not registered with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as such. This material is general economic commentary and does not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell or otherwise transact in any of the assets discussed above. This material has been produced for general information by Fineqia Limited. In respect to the information contained in this press release, neither Fineqia Limited nor Kession Capital Limited will be responsible for providing the protections provided to clients of Fineqia Limited or Kession Capital Limited, nor for advising any other person in connection with the contents of this press release and except to the extent required by applicable law, including the rules of the FCA, owes no duty of care to any third parties.

