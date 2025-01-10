This week, Women in Solar Europe (WiSEu) reflects on the need for tangible DEI practices and inclusive leaders who understand the meaning of equity and diversity to create inclusive environments that acknowledge individual needs and systemic barriers. Addressing these aspects is critical to fuel innovation, creativity, and resilience to overcome the challenges of our sectors in the energy transition. As we welcome the new year and visualize the upcoming industry challenges and opportunities, it's a perfect opportunity to reflect on what we have learned and explore how we can transform diversity, ...

