ACCESSWIRE
10.01.2025 12:38 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Atomera, Inc: Atomera to Present at the 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Finanznachrichten News

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2025 / Atomera Incorporated(NASDAQ:ATOM), a semiconductor materials and licensing company, today announced it will be presenting virtually at the 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025.

The presentation is scheduled to begin at 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time and will be webcast live and available on Atomera's investor relations website at ir.atomera.com. The webcast will be archived and available for 90 days.

Atomera is also scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors throughout the day.

About Atomera
Atomera Incorporated is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com

Investor Contact:
Bishop IR
Mike Bishop
(415) 894-9633
investor@atomera.com

SOURCE: Atomera, Inc



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
