BioInvent International: BioInvent Achieves ISO 26000 Verification, Highlighting Commitment to ESG and Transparency

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2025 / BioInvent International (STO:BINV)

BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today announces it has achieved ISO 26000 verification, an internationally recognized standard. This achievement highlights BioInvent's dedication to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles and transparent business practices.

ISO 26000 serves as a comprehensive guideline for organizations committed to operating responsibly in areas such as environmental sustainability, labor practices, human rights, and community involvement. By meeting this standard, BioInvent has demonstrated its ability to integrate sustainability into its business strategies and daily operations.

"As a company we are committed to operating in a sustainable way and this verification underscores that our work and processes live up to being a responsible company," said Martin Welschof, Chief Executive Officer of BioInvent. "Biotech companies operate in a highly regulated environment and receiving the ISO 26000 verification helps illustrate that we run our business in a way that creates value for society and safeguards the environment."



The company strive to align its operations with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and conducts regular reviews to ensure continuous improvement in its sustainability work. This verification reflects BioInvent's dedication to responsible growth and its contribution to a more sustainable future.

For more information on BioInvent's sustainability initiatives and ISO 26000 verification, please visit https://www.bioinvent.com/en/investors/sustainability .

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently five drug candidates in six ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new immune-modulatory candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com . Follow us on the social media platform X: @BioInvent.

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Hofvander, VP Investor Relations

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

Email: cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com

BioInvent International AB (publ)

Co. Reg. No. Org nr: 556537-7263

Visiting address: Ideongatan 1

Mailing address: 223 70 LUND

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

www.bioinvent.com

The press release contains statements about the future, consisting of subjective assumptions and forecasts for future scenarios. Predictions for the future only apply as the date they are made and are, by their very nature, in the same way as research and development work in the biotech segment, associated with risk and uncertainty. With this in mind, the actual outcome may deviate significantly from the scenarios described in this press release.

Attachments

BioInvent Achieves ISO 26000 Verification, Highlighting Commitment to ESG and Transparency

SOURCE: BioInvent International

View the original press release on accesswire.com