Sarasota, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2025) - Specificity Inc. (OTC Pink: SPTY) (the "Company"), a full-service digital marketing firm delivering advanced audience targeting solutions, is thrilled to announce a highly successful close to 2024, marked by substantial operational and corporate achievements.

December 2024 was a breakthrough month for Specificity, with the Company adding over $500,000 in annual run-rate revenue. New client acquisitions and increased spending from existing clients have fueled a surge in demand for Specificity's precision-driven digital marketing services. The Company has also seen a significant uptick in Requests for Proposals (RFPs), underscoring the market's growing recognition of its cutting-edge solutions.

On the corporate front, Specificity has made significant strides in its efforts to regain SEC compliance. The Company continues to work closely with CM3 Advisory to finalize its audit and resolve challenges stemming from the early 2024 loss of certification by its former auditor, BF Borgers. Importantly, these issues were external and unrelated to Specificity's business operations, which remain robust and healthy.

Jason Wood, Chief Executive Officer of Specificity, shared, "I couldn't be prouder of our team's relentless drive to propel our business forward. December's success reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our clients, and we're already seeing January shape up to surpass it. On the corporate side, our financial team, advisors, and audit partner are making excellent progress, and we remain on track to achieve SEC compliance by the end of March 2025. We're entering 2025 with tremendous momentum and are excited to share more updates with our shareholders in the months ahead."

About Specificity, Inc.

Specificity, headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, is a full-service digital marketing firm specializing in advanced audience targeting. Serving both B2B and B2C clients, Specificity's mission is to level the playing field for small and medium-sized businesses by leveraging cutting-edge tools to identify and market to individuals actively in the buying cycle. By capitalizing on real-time digital marketing opportunities, Specificity empowers clients to drive impactful, results-oriented campaigns.

For more information about Specificity Inc. and its innovative marketing solutions, visit https://www.specificityinc.com/. Stay connected with Specificity's growing community on Facebook and LinkedIn. Specificity is publicly traded under the ticker symbol SPTY.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the Specificity's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of Specificity Inc. believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Specificity Inc. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/236646

SOURCE: Specificity