Freitag, 10.01.2025
100 % Anstieg in zwei Tagen: Das technische Signal, das Wall Streets Bären in Panik versetzt!!
WKN: 929400 | ISIN: FI0009008072 | Ticker-Symbol: ZYD
Frankfurt
10.01.25
08:03 Uhr
4,750 Euro
+0,020
+0,42 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASPO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASPO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,7904,96013:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.01.2025 13:10 Uhr
75 Leser
Aspo Plc: Charges brought against Aspo board member in the matter concerning Ramirent Plc have been withdrawn

Finanznachrichten News

Aspo Plc
Stock Exchange Release
January 10, 2025 at 2:00 pm

Charges brought against Aspo board member in the matter concerning Ramirent Plc have been withdrawn

Aspo Plc has been informed that the public prosecutor has withdrawn the charges brought against former Ramirent Plc CEO Tapio Kolunsarka for suspected securities market disclosure offence.

Aspo Plc has not been a party to the case, and the matter has not had any impact on Tapio Kolunsarka's work on the Board.


Aspo Plc

Rolf Jansson
CEO

Further information, please contact:
Rolf Jansson, CEO, tel. +358 40?0600 264, rolf.jansson@aspo.com


Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key Media
www.aspo.com

Aspo?creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 17 different countries, and it employs approximately 800 professionals.

Attachment

  • 20251001 Stock Exchange Release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/54412148-81de-4996-baf4-be237723c453)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
