Aspo Plc: Charges brought against Aspo board member in the matter concerning Ramirent Plc have been withdrawn

Aspo Plc

Stock Exchange Release

January 10, 2025 at 2:00 pm

Charges brought against Aspo board member in the matter concerning Ramirent Plc have been withdrawn

Aspo Plc has been informed that the public prosecutor has withdrawn the charges brought against former Ramirent Plc CEO Tapio Kolunsarka for suspected securities market disclosure offence.

Aspo Plc has not been a party to the case, and the matter has not had any impact on Tapio Kolunsarka's work on the Board.



