DRB Group: DRB Homes Honored with Nationals Silver Award for Best Builder Website and Gold Award Finalist

DRB Homes, the premier brand of the Development & Residential Building Group (DRB Group), is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious Silver Award for Best Website for a Builder at The Nationals, the homebuilding industry's most esteemed awards program. This recognition also places DRB Homes in contention for the highly coveted Gold Award, to be revealed at The Nationals award ceremony on Feb. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas during the International Builders Show.

Hosted by the National Association of Home Builders' (NAHB) National Sales and Marketing Council, The Nationals celebrates innovation and excellence across the new home industry. Out of more than 1,200 submissions, DRB Homes' website distinguished itself with its intuitive design, innovative features, and ability to guide prospective homeowners through the exciting process of finding their dream home. This recognition underscores DRB Homes' commitment to leveraging creativity and technology to enhance the homebuying experience for both buyers and real estate professionals.

"Winning the Silver Award for Best Website for a Builder is a testament to our dedication to innovation and customer-centric solutions," said Char Kurihara of DRB Group. "We are honored to be recognized by The Nationals and inspired to continue setting the standard for excellence in the homebuilding industry. Our mission has always been to enhance lives by creating exceptional homes, and this award reinforces that commitment."

The award-winning DRB Homes website serves as more than just an online resource; it is a comprehensive, user-friendly platform designed to simplify and elevate the homebuying journey. Homebuyers exploring over 150 communities along the East Coast can seamlessly navigate the site's virtual tours, interactive tools, and detailed floor plans to personalize their dream home.

For real estate professionals, DRB Homes' website offers robust resources such as real-time availability updates, community-specific insights, and a new agent resource portal launching in Q2 2025.

Visit DRBHomes.com to experience the award-winning website and learn more about the communities and homes designed to meet diverse lifestyles and preferences.

About DRB Homes

DRB Homes, the premier brand of the Development & Residential Building Group (DRB Group), is a leading homebuilder offering over 150 thoughtfully designed communities spanning from Pennsylvania to Florida. Backed by a 30+ year legacy of dedication, craftsmanship, and quality, DRB Homes takes a personalized approach to turn the dream of homeownership into reality for buyers at every stage of life.

SOURCE: DRB Group

View the original press release on accesswire.com