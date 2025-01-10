New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2025) - Independent media company Hannover House (OTC: HHSE), is launching into the new year with a roar, fueled by high-profile new properties and major financing. The 31-year old publishing house and entertainment distributor is forecasting revenue activities that should collectively exceed $50 million this year, said CEO Eric Parkinson. Peak annualized revenues for the company hit $20-million in 2007, when the company had a dozen feature film titles in the DVD budget bins at Walmart and Target stores. But the slow decline of the DVD sell-through market in favor of in-home streaming, brought a significant drop in revenues for Hannover during the past 10 years - as the company worked to reinvent its business model to pursue more lucrative activities.





TRUMP BOOK Cover - a powerful new book that reveals secret strategies for campaign success.

"The success we are delivering now is the result of a tremendous amount of hard work and detailed, in-depth business analysis," said Parkinson. "Many independent entertainment companies did not survive the transition from physical DVDs and Blu-ray Discs in favor of the consumer preference for in-home streaming. We have since developed two product categories and two distribution strategies that address these current market trends for consumer preferences," he continued.





UNHOLY SONG Teaser Art - acclaimed new thriller from HHSE has already spawned a sequel production.

First up for HHSE this year is a highly touted new book from best-selling author, Barr McClellan. "AMERICAN MANIFESTO: The Unstoppable Journey of President Donald J. Trump" will hit bookstores in late February, following a major promotional partnership with both Truth Social and the "X" social media platform. The book goes behind-the-scenes of the Trump campaign in 2024, to reveal strategies that successfully attracted voters from demographic groups that were long presumed to be democratic strongholds. As such, the book has great historic value as well as providing enlightening insights for both Republicans and Democrats on effective campaign strategies.

Also, in late February, the company is releasing the acclaimed horror-thriller, UNHOLY SONG to approximately 350 theaters in the United States. The company is concentrating on booking the film into the top performing locations for other independent, horror titles, such as the recently released hit, "TERRIFIER 3," which has already grossed over $90 million in worldwide revenues. HHSE feels that Unholy Song is on track to gross over $10 million for the company, as well as to spark a new franchise series. Hannover House has already green-lit production for UNHOLY SONG 2, to be shot in northern California in July. Discussions are already underway for a third installment in the series as well.

Also releasing this spring to theaters is the long awaited family feature, WILDFIRE: The Legend of the Cherokee Ghost Horse," starring Anne Heche, Mo Brings Plenty ("Yellowstone") and Adrian Paul ("Highlander"). The film premiered last November at the Lone Star Film Festival in Fort Smith - but was delayed from release in order to complete some new music tracks, picture tweaks, and a 7.1 surround mix. HHSE is targeting approximately 300 theatres for the April 18 theatrical release, before a high profile streaming debut. Hannover House is forecasting revenues of $5.5 million from this title.

On a higher profile front, the company has closed financing arrangements for two major feature productions that collectively will cost over $35 million to produce. These features will be announced in detail separately, but will have a significant and positive impact to the company balance sheet, as well as providing high profile locomotive titles for the company's distribution activities. Both of these features have major level stars attached.

Regarding the company's stock, HHSE has taken steps to improve access for investors interested in purchasing its stock shares. This has been done through a recently enacted policy change with E*TRADE financial, as well as the company's forthcoming application to up-list the stock to the OTC: QB markets trading platform. At present, the company stock is traded on the OTC pink sheets, which Parkinson feels has less credibility with major investors and stock traders than some of the higher profile exchanges.





TEMPUS PORTA Teaser art - a major featured production in 2025 from Hannover House.

Last, but not least, the company has spent several years in development for a video-on-demand streaming service called MyFlix. With over 40 supplier Studios representing more than 15,000 feature titles, the MyFlix service will provide a free-to-view platform for consumers (like TUBI) but with a greater concentration on independent features than any other streaming service. The capital required to launch MyFlix has been a challenge for Hannover House, until now. With significant pre-sales for many of the company's new product releases, Hannover House feels it can allocate a percentage of these spring and summer 2025 revenues to bankroll the launch of this exciting new streaming service.

"This is a very exciting time for the company," said Parkinson. "We survived, we adapted, and now we are reaping the benefits of a successful business strategy. We are grateful to our shareholders and financing partners who helped us navigate through a changing media environment and to help launch this exciting new business plan," he concluded.

