Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2025) - LongPoint Asset Management Inc. ("LongPoint") is pleased to announce the previous filing of the preliminary prospectus for Return Stacked® Global Balanced & Macro ETF dated November 22, 2024 and that is available on www.sedarplus.ca. LongPoint will act as investment fund manager of RGBM and it is expected that ReSolve Asset Management Inc. ("ReSolve") and ReSolve Asset Management SEZC (Cayman) ("ReSolve Global") will be appointed to act as portfolio manager and portfolio sub-advisor, respectively.

With the planned launch in the Canadian market, RGBM will add to ReSolve, ReSolve Global, and Newfound Research LLC's ("Newfound") successful family of U.S. Return Stacked® ETFs. This follows the achievement of a major milestone in the U.S., surpassing $1 billion CAD in assets under management (AUM) in less than two years. Further information on return stacking is available at www.returnstacked.com.

LongPoint expects to be a co-promoter of RGBM, alongside ReSolve Canada, ReSolve Global and Newfound.

Securities of RGBM may not be offered or sold until a final prospectus is filed in accordance with applicable securities and all regulatory approvals have been obtained. LongPoint has also applied to have the shares of RGBM listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). Listing is subject to the approval of the TSX in accordance with its original listing requirements.

LongPoint's Partnership Program

"LongPoint simplifies launching, operating and growing ETFs within our partnership platform. We recognize that launching an ETF can be daunting, both time consuming and expensive, our flexible platform allows partners to focus on their own areas of expertise while we operate and oversee the ETF," said Steven Hawkins, CEO of LongPoint. "We're thrilled to partner with ReSolve, ReSolve Global and Newfound on this potential ETF."

"We knew we wanted to partner with world-class operators in the Canadian ETF market," said Mike Philbrick, CEO of ReSolve Global. "It is incredibly fortunate to collaborate with Steven Hawkins of LongPoint Asset Management Inc. for this project, given his extensive experience and proven success in the industry."

It is anticipated that RGBM may provide a convenient ETF for Canadian investors that allows individuals, advisors and institutional investors to add a diversifying return stream to their portfolios by accessing the power of return stacking. RGBM is expected to stack the returns of a global balanced and a systematic macro strategy.

About LongPoint Asset Management Inc.

LongPoint Asset Management Inc. delivers innovative ETF solutions designed to enhance your Canadian investing journey. With over 50 years of combined expertise in the ETF market, our dedicated team leverages deep industry connections and local insights to design, build and launch exceptional ETFs tailored for Canadian investors. Discover the value of investing with LongPoint.

About ReSolve Asset Management Inc.

ReSolve is an alternative asset management firm focused on providing globally diversified systematic investment strategies for Canadian and U.S. private wealth, investment advisors, foundations, and institutional clients. ReSolve also offers high-end trading, operations, and distribution capabilities.

About ReSolve Asset Management SEZC (Cayman)

ReSolve Global develops globally diversified systematic investment strategies and provides research and trading signals to global firms. The firm also sub-advises on various private hedge funds and public funds in Canada, the U.S. and offshore markets.

About Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC is a quantitative investment and research firm dedicated to helping investors unlock the benefits of diversification through Return Stacking. The firm manages alternative strategies and capital-efficient solutions that allow investors to implement Return Stacking concepts effectively.

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses, and other important information are contained in the prospectus; please read it before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. LongPoint ETFs are managed by LongPoint Asset Management Inc. and are available across Canada through registered dealers.

The expected ETF is an alternative mutual fund, and as such, is permitted to invest in asset classes or use investment strategies that are not permitted for other types of mutual funds.

RGBM is expected to use leverage and derivative instruments to stack the returns of a global balanced strategy with those of a systematic macro strategy which can magnify gains and losses.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/236648

SOURCE: LongPoint Asset Management Inc.