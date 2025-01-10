High Roller Technologies, Inc.: High Roller Technologies Welcomes Kristofer Muscat as Chief Operating Officer

Las Vegas, Nevada, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Roller Technologies, Inc . ("High Roller" and the "Company") (NYSE American: ROLR), operator of www.HighRoller.com and www.Fruta.com , each a premium brand in online gaming and a destination for high rollers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kristofer Muscat as its new Chief Operating Officer, effective January 5th, 2025. In this role, Mr. Muscat will oversee operational strategy, drive growth initiatives, and enhance High Roller's commitment to delivering premium experiences in the online gambling and iCasino gaming industry.

"Kristofer's operational expertise in the gambling industry and his proven track record of driving growth through innovation will be instrumental as we continue development of our technologies focused on machine learning to automate key functionality to enhance the player experience and reduce operational overhead," said Ben Clemes, CEO of High Roller Technologies. "His leadership will play a vital role in optimizing our operations and enhancing our mission to provide engaging, seamless, and world-class experiences for our users."

Mr. Muscat brings a wealth of industry experience to High Roller. As the former Chief Operating Officer of Eastrock Group, he was pivotal in streamlining operations across offices in Sweden, Malta, and Hong Kong. He successfully enhanced efficiency, built customer-centric cultures, and supported Eastrock's expansion in the competitive iGaming sector. His leadership at Eastrock reinforced his reputation as a forward-thinking executive with a deep understanding of operational excellence in the gambling industry. Prior to Eastrock, Mr. Muscat held a management position at Bally's.

"I am so excited to be joining High Roller at such a pivotal time in the company's evolution. The team's vision for innovation and their unwavering focus on creating exceptional experiences for players perfectly align with my values and expertise. I am eager to leverage my background in operations and strategy to help drive growth, strengthen High Roller's position as an industry leader, and elevate the brand's appeal to high-stakes players around the globe." commented Kristofer Muscat, new COO of High Roller Technologies.

About High Roller Technologies, Inc.

High Roller Technologies, Inc. is a leading global online gaming operator, known for its innovative casino brands, High Roller and Fruta , listed under the ticker ROLR on the NYSE American. The Company delivers a cutting-edge real-money online casino platform that is intuitive and user-friendly. With a diverse portfolio of over 4,000 premium games from more than 50 leading game providers, High Roller Technologies serves a global customer base, offering an immersive and engaging gaming experience in the rapidly expanding multi-billion iGaming industry. The online casino features enhanced search engine optimization, machine learning, seamless direct API integrations, faster load times, and superior scalability. As an award-winning operator, High Roller Technologies continues to redefine the future of online gaming through innovation, performance, and a commitment to excellence. For more information, please visit the High Roller Technologies, Inc. investor relations website , X , Facebook , and LinkedIn pages.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.