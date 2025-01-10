Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. 40 Billion Authorized Share Reduction Update

Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. (OTC PINK:GRLF), a leading distributor of premium handmade cigars, today announced the completion regarding its authorized share reduction. The company has successfully reduced its authorized share count by 40 billion, a move that strengthens the company's capital structure and enhances shareholder value. This strategic action reflects Green Leaf Innovations' commitment to financial efficiency and long-term growth.

"This reduction in authorized shares is a crucial step in optimizing our capital structure," stated Roberto Mederos, CEO. "It reflects our continued focus on maximizing shareholder value and reinforces our commitment to responsible financial management. We believe this action will positively impact investor confidence and provide greater flexibility as we pursue growth opportunities."

The reduction of authorized shares from 60 billion to 20 billion is a significant step in aligning our capital structure with our current and future operational needs. This strategic move will streamline accounting procedures and potentially offer investors the opportunity for increased returns on their investments.

This action does not impact outstanding shares or existing shareholder holdings. Furthermore, no adjustments to outstanding options or warrants are anticipated at this time.

Green Leaf Innovations will continue to provide updates on key financial and operational developments as they unfold. A detailed financial analysis of the authorized share reduction will be included in the upcoming quarterly shareholder report.

About Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.

Green Leaf Innovations, Inc., a Florida corporation, is an emerging growth company engaged in the Marketing and Distribution of handmade premium cigars. The company strategically imports and exclusively distributes some of the best known premium cigar brands in the Market created by the Mederos family a Third generation Cigar maker with Robert Mederos at the helm who has owned and operated handmade cigar operation in Nicaragua and the US for over 20 years with a rich family history in the craft dating back to the 1800s Cuba, brands such as CUBANACAN, MEDEROS and TABACALERA SERRANO. In addition to it the company also distributes packaged whole leaf Tobacco to cigar lounges, smoke shops, C-stores and vape shops across the United States and soon International Markets.

Additional information can be found on our websites http://www.greenleafinnovation.com or follow us on Twitter

For more information, press only:

Phone number: (800) 303-6268

Email: info@greenleafinnovation.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

