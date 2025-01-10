Registration Now Open For The Assembly Show South, The Quality Show, and The Brand-New Adhesives in Action Event Taking Place April 16-17 in Nashville

3 Manufacturing Events. 2 Interactive Days. 1 Rare Opportunity.

Registration is now open for The ASSEMBLY Show South, The Quality Show, and the brand-new Adhesives in Action event. This year's lineup promises to deliver unparalleled insights, networking opportunities, and a spotlight on groundbreaking advancements across the manufacturing and quality industries. The three manufacturing events will be held at the Music City Center in Nashville, TN on Wednesday, April 16 and Thursday, April 17 with pre-conference workshops scheduled for Tuesday, April 15. Attendee registration is free until February 28, 2025, and one registration gives attendees access to all three trade show floors and education programs.

"Over the next 10 years, manufacturers are committing billions of dollars to building infrastructure facilities in the resource-rich southern United States. We look forward to bringing together thousands of engineers, designers, decision-makers, and manufacturing professionals to Nashville to find the latest innovations and solutions to supercharge their business," said Bill DeYoe, Group Publisher, BNP Media, producers of the three events. "Attendees will have the opportunity to see the latest equipment, products, and technology with the most cutting-edge, top-of-the-line tools to streamline the manufacturing processes, connect face-to-face with like-minded peers, learn from business thought leaders, and uncover emerging trends that will provide endless resources on how to solve current challenges."

The ASSEMBLY Show South , now in its third year, is a key event for manufacturing professionals seeking innovative solutions that can drive business growth. Exhibitors will showcase the latest in assembly technology, equipment, and products. Attendees will gain access to expert-led sessions, hands-on product demos from leading suppliers, and networking opportunities with industry decision-makers and potential partners. The ASSEMBLY Show South is produced by ASSEMBLY which covers the processes, technologies, and strategies for assembling discrete parts into finished products. The editorial staff writes about robots, conveyors, vision systems, and other technologies for assembly automation, as well as workstations, power tools, and other equipment for manual production.

The Quality Show helps connect manufacturing professionals with a growing network of top-tier suppliers and cutting-edge subject matter experts on an array of topics. Exhibiting companies will showcase the latest in inspection, process improvement, and metrology. The show features the latest test, measurement, and inspection solutions, hands-on demonstrations, and numerous education and networking opportunities. Produced by Quality , the exclusive business-to-business brand that reaches discrete manufacturing professionals seeking to improve their manufacturing processes. In addition to the monthly issues of Quality, two special market segments, NDT and Vision & Sensors, receive individual coverage in regular supplements.

The inaugural Adhesives in Action will be the first dedicated platform in the marketplace, focusing exclusively on the end-use applications of adhesives in various industries. The trade show and conference will focus exclusively on application rather than formulation and ensure clarity and relevance for attendees seeking practical solutions and industry insights. Produced by Adhesives & Sealants Industry (ASI) whose editorial staff provides the information researchers and industry professionals need to move the science of adhesion and sealing forward. As new technologies emerge, ASI is here to showcase the material science that holds the world together and ushers in the future innovations for adhesives and sealants.

The show floor will feature hundreds of leading-edge companies including Platinum Sponsor Promess; Gold Sponsor Deltek TIP Technologies; Silver Sponsors Atlas Copco and Desoutter Industrial Tools; and Bronze Sponsors Schmidt Technology, UJIGAMI by Tutelar Technologies, and Weiss North America. For exhibiting and sponsorship information, click here.

Highlighting the event series is an exciting keynote address by Eric Jefferies, Sr. Manager, Process Integrity and Compliance for Bell Textron and President, International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG), scheduled for Wednesday, April 16 at 9:00 am. Known for his expertise in global aerospace standards and quality assurance, Jeffries will deliver a thought-provoking presentation on the critical role of quality and innovation in the evolving aerospace landscape. As president of IAQG, Jefferies advances initiatives and processes employed by the supply chain that consistently deliver high-quality and safe products through global industry collaboration and standardization.

The ASSEMBLY Show South, The Quality Show, and Adhesives in Action are produced by BNP Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events, and market research. For more information, visit www.bnpmedia.com.

