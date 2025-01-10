Auri Inc: Auri and Hollywall Form New Crypto Currency

AURI INC, and Hollywall Entertainment, Inc. (HWAL) Form New Crypto Currency Backed By Rare Music Rights.

Auri, Inc. ("Auri"), is pleased to announce in tandem with Hollywall Entertainment, Inc. ("HWAL"), they have formed a new joint venture to develop a Digital Currency backed by rare music rights.

Recently Auri announced the ability to, issue and list new crypto currencies, process credit cards, and exchange tokens in Europe. Edward Vakser, AURI's CEO is quoted as saying, "Due to the enthusiasm of our European partner, the government of Moldova, we have been fast tracked to introduce these new coins, with great anticipation to Europe in addition to the excited market that exists here in the US. We are excited to bring this new opportunity and add tremendous value to our shareholders. This Music backed venture is only the start of what we can accomplish with Hollywall in this new joint venture. We expect to announce additional plans benefiting both companies in the coming weeks."

Roxanna Green, President of Hollywall Entertainment, Inc., stated "I have known Edward Vasker for over fifteen years and have been highly impressed with his decades of successful business operations in Audio and Video Production services, art collections, sports memorabilia and especially in the development of several properly launched utility tokens for his numerous enterprises. We are excited to marry our corporate assets, and talents with Eddie and his team for the development of a global digital marketplace for music, sports, memorabilia and other merchandise."

HWAL's wholly owned subsidiary, Melody Trust, Inc. www.melodytrust.com owns a music catalog consisting of over 17,500 legendary music master recordings performed by legendary Icons such as Ray Charles, Etta James, Jackson 5, Johnny Cash, Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Tony Bennett, The Bee Gees, Chicago, Marvin Gaye, James Brown, Willie Nelson, Rod Stewart, Hall and Oates, James Taylor, Aretha Franklin and many other multiple platinum selling artists. The Melody Trust music recordings have been preserved in a private vault for over 30 years and contain some of the rarest and most coveted recordings from countless Legendary Iconic Music Recording Artists. Melody Trust was formed to protect and safeguard the royalty interests held by the music performers and music composers that produced the Melody Music catalog throughout the past century.

AURI and HWAL are preparing a definitive stock swap agreement consummating this arrangement and anticipate it's signing in the coming week.

About Auri Inc.

AURI Inc. as good as gold! The Company was formed by a group of investors whose talents and interests were based in Production, Content Development, Audio/Visual Presentations, Intellectual Properties Development, and acquisitions, as well as oil and gas and real-estate investments. The company launched its own Crypto Currency, www.Auritoken.io and has licensed its Art Inventory at nft/blackdracos.com. The management is based around seasoned corporate officers, directors and consultants who are experienced in management and mergers/acquisitions of multimillion dollar companies. The company's plan and concept were developed and based around a plan of acquiring and developing High End Art and Reproductions, backed by AURI Gold Crypto Currency, focusing AURI INC to become a Publisher and Licensor as well as NFT developer. Then, retaining the duplication and reproduction rights, on an exclusive basis, in order to sell and distribute the products worldwide. The company and management believe that they can create, sustain and grow one of the largest art publishing companies in the world.

About Hollywall Entertainment, Inc.

Hollywall Entertainment, Inc. (HWAL), is an emerging publicly traded company that is engaged in the development, acquisition and investments in technology, media, and entertainment content, through its diverse range of subsidiaries and divisions. Hollywall remains dedicated to innovation and continuously adapts to the ever-evolving landscape of the new tech industries.

View the original press release on accesswire.com