Greene Concepts, Inc.: Greene Concepts Prepares for BE WATER Expansion Beyond Southeast States

MARION, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2025 / Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTC PINK:INKW) is excited to announce significant progress following its December 17, 2024, announcement of BE WATER distribution across six Southeast states: North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida.

Preparations for this extensive rollout are well underway, and Walmart has reaffirmed its commitment to the growth of Greene Concepts' BE WATER brand. This support includes not only the distribution of BE WATER in all Walmart stores across these six states but also plans for expansion into additional regions.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, stated, "Walmart recognizes BE WATER as a premium brand capable of competing with major bottled water manufacturers and establishing itself as a top marketplace contender. They appreciate our quality, our values, and our dedication to the health and well-being of our customers. Additionally, being a U.S.-based brand further strengthens our position."

Mr. Greene added, "With Walmart's continued partnership, we are now preparing to expand distribution beyond the Southeast. This aligns with our broader strategy to make BE WATER available across the continental U.S. within the next two years and solidify our brand as a household name. Our internal systems and upcoming plant expansion will enable us to scale production to millions of bottles annually. We're deeply grateful to Walmart, Camping World, and other retail partners who currently carry or plan to carry BE WATER nationwide."

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

