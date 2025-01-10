London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2025) - Changemethod, the leading change management platform trusted by over 10,000 practitioners globally, today launched Changemethod AI to meet the growing demand for faster, smarter organizational change.

Users quickly access expert guidance for any change management scenario through natural conversation.

The AI-powered solution combines proven methodologies with tailored, context-specific guidance and workflows, making expert-level capabilities accessible to professionals at all levels, from independent consultants to global teams.

At a time when organizations face unprecedented disruption, Changemethod AI draws on 15 years of expertise to deliver intuitive, step-by-step guidance that helps practitioners work smarter and move faster.

Early adopters report significant time savings, with change planning time reduced by up to 70%, enabling them to focus on delivering meaningful, lasting change.

"Changemethod AI marks a turning point in organizational change," said Felix Ghauri of Changemethod. "We're empowering those driving change to focus on what matters most: delivering impactful outcomes."

Key features of Changemethod AI include:

Scenario-Specific Guidance : Practitioners input their exact challenge or project type and receive tailored solutions built for their specific context.

: Practitioners input their exact challenge or project type and receive tailored solutions built for their specific context. Automated Workflows: The platform streamlines routine tasks, such as creating stakeholder engagement plans and tracking progress, saving hours of manual work.

The platform streamlines routine tasks, such as creating stakeholder engagement plans and tracking progress, saving hours of manual work. Step-by-Step Planning: Users can navigate projects seamlessly with clear, actionable plans tailored to their goals and challenges.

Users can navigate projects seamlessly with clear, actionable plans tailored to their goals and challenges. Data-Driven Advice: The platform provides actionable, research-backed insights and recommendations aligned with proven methodologies.

Changemethod AI offers an intuitive user experience, guiding practitioners through each phase of the change process, from assessment to implementation, with confidence.

Discover Changemethod AI, the first AI-driven change management assistant designed for individuals, teams, and organizations of all sizes. Visit https://changemethod.com/ai/ to learn how it can transform your approach to change.

Within seconds, Changemethod AI generates comprehensive, customized deliverables like this detailed kick-off meeting agenda.

About Changemethod

Established in 2009 through research at the British Library's Business IP Research Centre, Changemethod develops methodologies and tools that transform complex change management theories into practical frameworks. The company serves 10,000+ practitioners across 62 countries with solutions that streamline every phase of organizational change.

