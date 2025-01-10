Kolter Homes LLC: Kolter Homes Recognized With Two Silver Nationals

Atlanta-area active adult communities recognized for excellence

Kolter Homes is the winner of two coveted Silver Awards in The Nationals competition hosted by the National Sales and Marketing Council (NSMC) on behalf of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). These awards celebrate excellence in new home sales and marketing.

Silver Award winners are the top vote recipients in each category and are finalists for the Gold Awards, presented during The Nationals award show at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on February 25, 2025, during the International Builders' Show.

Cresswind's Silver Awards include:

Best Community Welcome Center - Cresswind at Spring Haven

55+ Community Lifestyle Director of the Year - Chelsea Cabasal, Cresswind Georgia

Cresswind at Spring Haven, Kolter's newest active adult community in the Atlanta area, won Silver for Best Community Welcome Center. Opened in March 2024, the community has sold over 100 homes and offers active adult home shoppers 12 unique home designs.

"We are delighted to be honored as a Silver winner for our Welcome Center," said Andrew Hitch, Community Director of Cresswind at Spring Haven. This award is a testament to Kolter Homes' focus on providing an exceptional customer experience during the buying process for active adults." The Welcome Center is designed to meet the needs of our homebuyers. It offers a well-appointed foyer with a hospitality bar, comfortable seating to elevate the experience, and innovative sales tools.

Chelsea Cabasal, Lifestyle Director at Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes, has received a Silver National award in the highly competitive 55+ Community Lifestyle Director of the Year category. Cabasal creates exceptional programming at the Hoschton, Georgia, community focused on Cresswind's Set Yourself FREE pillars of Fitness, Relationships, Education and Entertainment. Her event management experience and passion for community engagement positively impact the residents' lives daily.

"Chelsea brings enthusiasm and creativity to her job daily. It is no surprise that she won Silver and has a shot at winning gold," said Mark LaClaire, Director of Lifestyle for Kolter Homes. "We can't wait to cheer Chelsea on to win the Gold in February at The Nationals."

The Kolter Group LLC is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment based in Delray Beach, Florida. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, the Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter") includes four residential development business units. Kolter has sponsored over $26 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

Kolter has completed 84 residential projects, delivering over 23,000 units.

Kolter has current investment in 80 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 56,000 units.

Kolter Homes LLC, together with its affiliates (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes"), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $12.9 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

Kolter Homes has completed 17 projects, delivering over 7,000 residences.

Kolter Homes has current investment in 26 projects expected to deliver a total of over 19,000 residences.

SOURCE: Kolter Homes LLC

View the original press release on accesswire.com