Freitag, 10.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
100 % Anstieg in zwei Tagen: Das technische Signal, das Wall Streets Bären in Panik versetzt!!
WKN: A0B87V | ISIN: US79466L3024 | Ticker-Symbol: FOO
Tradegate
10.01.25
15:49 Uhr
310,45 Euro
-6,15
-1,94 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
310,70311,0015:49
310,80311,3515:51
ACCESSWIRE
10.01.2025 15:02 Uhr
141 Leser
Sonar Software: Sonar Appoints Industry Veteran Brian Olearczyk as Chief Revenue Officer to Fuel Expansion of Market-Leading Salesforce Operations and Security Solutions

Finanznachrichten News

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2025 / Sonar (sonarsoftware.com) announced it has brought on Brian Olearczyk as its Chief Revenue Officer to drive continued expansion of market leading Salesforce Operations and Security solutions.

With significant experience in the Salesforce ecosystem, Brian will be pivotal in leading growth, expanding upon an established footprint of over 250 customers. His knowledge will help extend the full suite of Sonar's solutions; both those that help Salesforce Ops leaders understand change management as well as helping security leaders deal with current black-box risks in Salesforce, such as how best to manage and control the numerous applications that integrate to Salesforce.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brian Olearczyk as Sonar's new Chief Revenue Officer," said Jack McGlinchey, CEO and Co-founder of Sonar. "With his extensive experience in the Salesforce security field, Brian brings with him a wealth of expertise that will be invaluable to both the business and our customers as we continue to scale. His leadership will be instrumental in driving Sonar's growth, strengthening our position in the market, and helping more organizations secure their Salesforce applications."

Brian brings over 20 years of experience, having previously held prominent leadership roles in renowned organisations such as Clayton (acquired by Gearset), RevCult (acquired by OwnBackup) and Tangoe which had a successful IPO. His customer-first approach to product innovation ensures continuation of the strategic relationships with Sonar's customers and the ecosystem more broadly.

"I'm excited to be part of Sonar at such a pivotal moment," said Brian Olearczyk, Chief Revenue Officer of Sonar. "Our third-party application detection and monitoring solution for Salesforce is truly revolutionary. It empowers security-focused enterprises to proactively identify and manage risks within their Salesforce ecosystem. By providing deep visibility and continuous monitoring of third-party apps, Sonar helps organizations mitigate potential threats and protect their most sensitive data, ensuring they stay ahead of evolving security challenges in a complex digital landscape."

His appointment reinforces Sonar's commitment to nurturing a culture of excellence and innovation.

Salesforce, and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Sonar:

Sonar mitigates risk for Security and Ops professionals through one always-on platform that prioritizes visible, compliant, and protected Salesforce data - for demystified data - security and unity across your entire organization. (sonarsoftware.com)

Contact Information

Billy Boydston
Head, Product Marketing
billy.boydston@seesonar.com

Jack McGlinchey
Co-Founder & CEO
jack@seesonar.com

.

SOURCE: Sonar Software



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
