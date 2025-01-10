Back-Track and Image Microsystems Partner to Offer a Complete Customer Returns Grade and Resell Solution

Customer returns inspection, grading, refurbishment, and recovery all in one state of the art returns processing center.

Back-Track and Image Microsystems are leading the customer returns recovery industry by forming a new partnership offering retailers and brand owners a comprehensive customer returns "Grade and Resell" program. The combined resources and industry expertise offer unparalleled synergy and a complete returns management solution ranging from customer returns inspection, grading, rebuilding, repairing, refurbishing, renewing, and reselling.

This partnership will allow Image Microsystems to solve one of customers biggest asks. The Back-Track technology instantly lists the product on various marketplaces, per the customer's direction as fast as Image Microsystems grades the product. Making selling the customers returned product fast and easy.

Leading brands and global marketplaces have selected Back-Track and Image Microsystems for their exclusive and robust customer returns management solution offering industry leading sophistication, automation, and integration with Back-Track's technology plus the professional refurbishing at scale offered by Image Microsystems.

eBay, Amazon, Walmart, and Shopify sellers can now leverage the combined benefits of technology and scale within Image Microsystem's 265,000 square feet of customer returns processing and recovery space conveniently located in the Dallas / Fort Worth, Texas area.

"Hal and I first met at the RLA (Reverse Logistics Association) conference in 2023, and I quickly gained great respect for the customer returns refurbishing solution they built at Image Microsystems," says Brandon Dupsky - Co-Founder and CEO of Back-Track. "The Back-Track team is excited to be joining forces with Image Microsystems and offering one of the most comprehensive solutions in the reverse logistics space."

"This is an exciting partnership", says Hal Compton CEO of Image Microsystems. "Now we can be the total solution to multiple customers. We can store the product, distribute the product, handle and process any returns and then help our customers get an ROI by reselling it. This will save so many customers money by keeping it out of landfills and not letting unwanted returns pile up and collect dust somewhere."

About Back-Track: Back-Track is building the first-of-its-kind global "Grade and Resell" network by offering 3PLs around the world a robust plug-n-play software solution to rapidly inspect and disposition incoming customer returns, focused on optimizing recovery and minimizing costs. Retailers and brand owners benefit from a comprehensive customer returns inspection, grading, and reselling service that automates the process and reduces the impact on their business.

About Image Microsystems: Image Microsystems is a leader in reverse logistics. Currently Image Microsystems repairs/refurbishes over 800 categories of returns such as electronics, home goods, small appliances and other products for a large e-commerce marketplace. Prior, Image Microsystems was the refurbisher of printers and laptops for Hewlett Packard. Image also separately operates a full 3PL warehouse in the DFW market.

