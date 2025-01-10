Enlivex Therapeutics and bioAffinity Technologies Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

RedChip Companies will air interviews with Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq:ENLV) and bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:BIAF) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, January 11, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

ENLV: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/enlv_access

BIAF: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/biaf_access

In an exclusive interview, Oren Hershkovitz, CEO of Enlivex Therapeutics, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. Enlivex is pioneering macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy with its Allocetra platform, a universal, off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. This innovative approach aims to address critical medical challenges, including life-threatening conditions such as sepsis and debilitating diseases like osteoarthritis. With promising Phase I/II clinical trial results in multiple indications, including knee osteoarthritis and psoriatic arthritis, Enlivex is advancing Allocetra as a potential game-changer for millions of patients globally. In 2024, the company achieved a significant milestone with the initiation of a multi-country, randomized trial evaluating Allocetra in up to 160 patients with moderate to severe knee osteoarthritis, which is expected to generate key data by Q3 2025, paving the way for future therapeutic breakthroughs.

Maria Zannes, President and CEO of bioAffinity, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. bioAffinity addresses the urgent need for noninvasive, accurate early-stage cancer diagnosis through its first product, CyPath® Lung. CyPath® Lung improves early-stage detection of lung cancer, leading to increased survival, fewer unnecessary invasive procedures, reduced patient anxiety, and lower medical costs. In October 2024, bioAffinity secured a U.S. Federal Supply Schedule contract for CyPath® Lung, making the test available to U.S. veterans and federal health service patients, which is expected to accelerate sales growth in the quarters ahead.

Enlivex and bioAffinity are clients of RedChip Companies. Please read our full disclosure at https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures.

About Enlivex

Enlivex is a clinical stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company developing Allocetra, a universal, off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into their homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions. For more information, visit http://www.enlivex.com.

About bioAffinity Technologies

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:BIAF) addresses the need for noninvasive diagnosis of early-stage cancer and diseases of the lung and broad-spectrum cancer treatments. The Company's first product, CyPath® Lung, is a noninvasive test that has shown high sensitivity, specificity and accuracy for the detection of early-stage lung cancer. CyPath® Lung is marketed as a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) by Precision Pathology Laboratory Services, a subsidiary of bioAffinity Technologies. For more information, visit www.bioaffinitytech.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 32 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

