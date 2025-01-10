SPI Energy Co., Ltd.: SPI Energy Announces Settlement Agreement with SINSIN

SPI Energy Co., Ltd., (NASDAQ:SPI) (the "Company"), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers, today announced that it has entered into a settlement agreement (the "Settlement Agreement") with SINSIN Europe Solar Asset Limited Partnership and SINSIN Solar Capital Limited Partnership (collectively, "SINSIN"), resolving all disputes arising from a share sale and purchase agreement dated September 6, 2014.

Under the Settlement Agreement, the Company will pay a total of €45 million in three installments to SINSIN as full and final settlement of all claims related to the dispute. The payments will include the release of €33,052,852 from the accumulated bank deposits of the Company's four Greek SPVs and subsequent payments of €5,001,148 and €6,946,000 within three and five months, respectively, of the effective date.

The dispute involved SINSIN Renewable Investment Limited ("SRIL") and its four Greek SPVs, which collectively own and operate photovoltaic parks in Greece with a total capacity of 26.57 MW. As part of the Settlement Agreement, SINSIN has agreed to release all pledges on the shares of the four Greek SPVs and dismiss, with prejudice, all associated legal proceedings in the United States, Greece, and Malta following full payment of the settlement amount.

Upon full performance of the Settlement Agreement, the eight solar projects under SRIL will be re-consolidated into the Company's portfolio. These projects, which were deconsolidated in 2017, are expected to generate annual revenue of approximately €8-10 million. This reintegration will significantly enhance the Company's renewable energy portfolio, which currently includes 17.51 MW of solar projects, more than doubling its total capacity.

"This settlement marks a major milestone for the Company, bringing an end to long-standing litigation while significantly strengthening our renewable energy portfolio," said Xiaofeng Peng, the CEO of the Company. "The resolution not only reduces financial uncertainty but also positions us for future growth with the reintegration of the Greek SPVs. These projects will provide substantial revenue contributions and align with our commitment to expanding sustainable energy solutions."

The Company believes the settlement represents a favorable outcome, resolving the dispute at a lower cost than originally anticipated and enhancing its long-term financial and strategic stability, allowing it to focus on its long-term strategic goals and operational growth.

