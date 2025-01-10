Lake Oswego, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2025) - Caravan Woods, a Lake Oswego-based company renowned for its premium DIY van conversion kits, has unveiled its latest offerings designed specifically for Mercedes Sprinter, Ford Transit, and Ram Promaster high-roof models. These new kits are meticulously crafted with precision-engineered steel frames, ensuring both durability and style for those seeking to embark on their next adventure.

High-End Design, Function, and Quality with an Install in Under an Hour

The newly launched kits are a testament to Caravan Woods' commitment to quality and innovation. Each kit is constructed using high-grade materials and features a high-quality finish, providing a seamless blend of functionality and aesthetics, with lighting curated by Ellumiglow. The design focuses on ease of installation, allowing van owners to effortlessly transform their vehicles into comfortable, mobile living spaces.

"Our mission is to make van life accessible and enjoyable for everyone," said Justin Metras, Founder and CEO of Caravan Woods. "With our DIY conversion kits, we provide customers with the tools and guidance they need to create their own adventure-ready vehicles, without compromising on quality or style."

Caravan Woods' kits come with comprehensive instructions and dedicated support to ensure a smooth installation process, in most cases under an hour. This user-friendly approach empowers adventure enthusiasts to customize their vans according to their unique preferences and needs, without the hassle of complex installations. This allows Caravan Woods' customers to accept delivery and go camping in the same day.

For those interested in exploring the possibilities of van life, Caravan Woods offers a range of solutions that cater to various needs and preferences. To learn more about these innovative kits and how they can transform the travel experience, visit Caravan Woods.

Kit Comes with Full Kitchenette, Bed, with Many Options

About Caravan Woods

Caravan Woods specializes in premium DIY van conversion kits, offering precision-crafted steel-framed solutions for Mercedes Sprinter, Ford Transit, and Ram Promaster high-roof models. Our kits are designed for easy installation, combining durability with high-quality finishes to transform your van into a comfortable, adventure-ready vehicle.

