Entitled Ambitions is thrilled to announce a transformative new chapter in its mission to empower women entrepreneurs and professionals. The organization proudly welcomes DaVonda St. Clair, a globally recognized authority in information assurance, cybersecurity, and business innovation, as its official AI Business Consulting Instructor.





This dynamic collaboration aligns Entitled Ambitions' vision of equipping leaders with cutting-edge tools for success with DaVonda's unparalleled expertise in artificial intelligence (AI), AI Prompting, machine learning, cybersecurity, and business strategy. Together, they are poised to help entrepreneurs and organizations unlock their full potential in the ever-evolving world of AI.

DaVonda St. Clair's credentials are a testament to her commitment to excellence and innovation. As a cybersecurity consultant supporting the U.S. Air Force Director of Civil Engineers (AF/A4C), she has delivered impactful solutions in policy, strategy, and oversight for control systems cybersecurity.

With certifications including Amazon Web Services (AWS) Machine Learning - Specialty, CRISC, CISM, PMP, and SCRUM, DaVonda's expertise spans the worlds of information assurance, cybersecurity, machine learning, risk management, and strategic business consulting. Her AWS certification underscores her deep knowledge of designing and implementing AI-driven solutions that solve real-world business challenges.

"Empowering businesses with AI isn't just about technology-it's about building systems that amplify impact, streamline success, and make dreams achievable," DaVonda shared.

In an era where AI is revolutionizing industries, the partnership between Entitled Ambitions and DaVonda St. Clair offers a unique opportunity for women entrepreneurs and professionals to demystify AI, streamline processes, and leverage expertise. Participants will gain clarity on integrating AI into their businesses, optimize operations, and increase profitability with actionable AI solutions.

DaVonda's proven track record of guiding individuals from non-technical backgrounds into lucrative careers in technology makes her an invaluable addition to the Entitled Ambitions mission. Her ability to break down barriers and deliver transformative results is unmatched.

Entitled Ambitions invites women entrepreneurs and professionals to join this groundbreaking partnership. With DaVonda St. Clair leading the charge as AI Business Consulting Instructor, the possibilities are limitless.

For more information, visit Entitled Ambitions or connect with DaVonda St. Clair on LinkedIn.

About Entitled Ambitions

We are a Tech Empowerment Company promoting visibility for underrepresented voices in S.T.E.A.M through AI consulting, culturally relevant educational materials, and S.T.E.A.M programs/workshops.

