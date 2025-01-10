India installed a record 24. 5 GW of solar capacity in 2024, marking its highest annual additions to date. From pv magazine India India added 24. 5 GW of solar and 3. 4 GW of wind capacity in 2024, doubling solar installations and increasing wind capacity by 21% from 2023, according to JMK Research & Analytics. These additions brought India's total renewable energy capacity to 209. 44 GW, with solar accounting for 47% of the total. The nation's 24. 5 GW of solar capacity additions included 18. 5 GW of utility-scale PV, 4. 59 GW of rooftop systems, and 1. 48 GW of off-grid installations, according ...

