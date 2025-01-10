Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
100 % Anstieg in zwei Tagen: Das technische Signal, das Wall Streets Bären in Panik versetzt!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
10.01.2025 15:38 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SCS Global Services: Complimentary Webinar: Preparing for Aquaculture Feed Certification

Finanznachrichten News

Next Steps for Pursuing the New ASC Feed Mill Certification

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2025 / SCS Global Services

Complimentary Webinar

Preparing for Aquaculture Feed Certification: Next Steps for Pursuing the New ASC Feed Mill Certification

January 29, 2025 | 11:00 AM ET/8:00 AM PT

REGISTER HERE

Certification to the new ASC Feed Standard will be mandatory for ASC Certified products that utilize feed by October 31st of 2025. SCS Global Services is excited to offer a free webinar on January 29th to share the benefits, the process, and guidance to best prepare for ASC Feed Certification in 2025 and beyond.

Aquaculture feed is required in approximately 70% of global aquaculture production. However, feed is incredibly costly and complex to manufacture and therefore producing high-quality and responsible aquaculture feed is particularly critical for ensuring proper nutrition and welfare of finfish and shrimp production. As a result, ensuring responsible production, manufacturing, and provenance assurance of ingredients offers benefits including supply chain transparency, reduced risk of deforestation, overfishing, and other environmental sustainability and social responsibility issues of concern tied to aquaculture feed production.

If you are sourcing or growing ASC certified products, you will need to demonstrate feed compliance by October 31st, 2025. Beyond compliance, ASC Feed Certification can enhance your brand's standing internationally, expand market opportunity in new regions, and drive positive change.

Join SCS on January 29th for an informative webinar. Brian Ahlers, Sustainable Seafood Specialist and Technical Sales Manager, and Adam Daddino, Director, Aquaculture, who will provide valuable insights on the following:
- Overview of the ASC Feed Standard and its importance
- Benefits of certification
- Case studies to enhance your understanding of the standard in practice
- A step-by-step description of the certification process

Register today to secure your spot!

By registering, you will get access to the webinar recording.

For inquiries, contact:

Madhumita Mohan
Marketing Manager, SCS Global Services
mmohan@scsglobalservices.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SCS Global Services on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SCS Global Services
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.