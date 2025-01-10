SCS Global Services: Complimentary Webinar: Preparing for Aquaculture Feed Certification

Next Steps for Pursuing the New ASC Feed Mill Certification

Complimentary Webinar

Preparing for Aquaculture Feed Certification: Next Steps for Pursuing the New ASC Feed Mill Certification

January 29, 2025 | 11:00 AM ET/8:00 AM PT

Certification to the new ASC Feed Standard will be mandatory for ASC Certified products that utilize feed by October 31st of 2025. SCS Global Services is excited to offer a free webinar on January 29th to share the benefits, the process, and guidance to best prepare for ASC Feed Certification in 2025 and beyond.

Aquaculture feed is required in approximately 70% of global aquaculture production. However, feed is incredibly costly and complex to manufacture and therefore producing high-quality and responsible aquaculture feed is particularly critical for ensuring proper nutrition and welfare of finfish and shrimp production. As a result, ensuring responsible production, manufacturing, and provenance assurance of ingredients offers benefits including supply chain transparency, reduced risk of deforestation, overfishing, and other environmental sustainability and social responsibility issues of concern tied to aquaculture feed production.

If you are sourcing or growing ASC certified products, you will need to demonstrate feed compliance by October 31st, 2025. Beyond compliance, ASC Feed Certification can enhance your brand's standing internationally, expand market opportunity in new regions, and drive positive change.

Join SCS on January 29th for an informative webinar. Brian Ahlers, Sustainable Seafood Specialist and Technical Sales Manager, and Adam Daddino, Director, Aquaculture, who will provide valuable insights on the following:

- Overview of the ASC Feed Standard and its importance

- Benefits of certification

- Case studies to enhance your understanding of the standard in practice

- A step-by-step description of the certification process

