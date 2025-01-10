AKT Global and Altaflux Forge a Strategic Alliance

AKT Global and AltaFlux Corporation Forge Strategic Alliance to Expand North American Presence

AKT Global, a leading HR technology and advisory firm specializing in SAP SuccessFactors, Qualtrics, and Fieldglass solutions, as well as robust people advisory programs, is pleased to announce a strategic alliance with AltaFlux Corporation, a U.S.-based consulting firm with extensive expertise in SAP SuccessFactors and related HR technology solutions. This alliance represents a significant step in AKT Global's growth strategy, enhancing service delivery and strengthening its presence in North America.

Founded in 2006, AltaFlux Corporation has built a solid reputation as a trusted SAP SuccessFactors partner, providing innovative and cost-effective solutions to midmarket clients across North America. Through this collaboration, AltaFlux Corporation will operate as part of AKT North America under the leadership of AltaFlux CEO Vijay Nachimuthu.

"With Vijay at the helm, our alliance with AltaFlux combines AKT's global capabilities with a strong local presence and deep market expertise," said Yoav Ventura, CEO of AKT Global. "This alliance allows us to accelerate our mission of becoming a leading SAP SuccessFactors partner in North America, and to deliver great value to our clients with access to a larger pool of highly skilled consultants and improved service delivery".

"We are excited to embark on this alliance with AKT Global, as it enables us to scale our delivery capabilities to a global level while creating growth opportunities for our employees," said Vijay Nachimuthu, CEO of AltaFlux Corporation. "Both companies share a strong cultural alignment and a unified vision, making this collaboration beneficial for our clients and partners. We are establishing a platform that empowers everyone, clients and employees alike-to reach new heights."

Effective early 2025, the agreement is projected to drive a 30% annual growth rate over the next three years, enhancing both companies' ability to deliver exceptional HR technology consulting services across North America.

About AKT Global

AKT Global is a premier HR technology and people advisory firm specializing in SAP SuccessFactors, Qualtrics, and Fieldglass solutions. Headquartered in Cyprus, AKT Global footprint covering seven countries and a global team of 300 consultants, AKT Global empowers organizations to optimize their HR processes through cutting-edge technology and strategic expertise.

About AltaFlux

Founded in 2006, AltaFlux Corporation is a leading enterprise HR technology consulting firm that specializes in automating, transforming, and optimizing HR business processes. AltaFlux partners with industry-leading HR tech platforms such as SAP SuccessFactors, Boomi, Microsoft Power BI, Workforce Software, and Benefitfocus. The company is based in the U.S., with offices in Troy, Michigan; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Chennai, India.

