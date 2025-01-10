



















HONG KONG, Jan 10, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - On January 7, 2025, the four-day International Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2025) was grandly held in Las Vegas. As a bellwether for technological innovation, CES serves not only as a platform to display the latest technological achievements but also as an essential window into future technological trends.Vortex 8's Stunning Showcase Highlights the Limitless Potential of Water Purification TechnologyViomi Technology Co., Ltd. ("Viomi,", "the Company", NASDAQ: VIOT) made its grand entrance at CES 2025 with its new product, the Vortex 8. This launch not only highlights the Company's cutting-edge position in water purification technology but also showcases its deep commitment to sustainability and relentless pursuit of innovation.Viomi's booth featured two flagship products: the Kunlun Mineral Water Purifier and the Vortex 8. Both products are equipped with RO filtration technology, which leverages its precision of 0.0001 microns to effectively remove harmful pollutants such as PFOA, PFOS, viruses, heavy metals, and microplastics. Additionally, the systems significantly lower the Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) levels, providing consumers with pure and safe drinking water. With an efficient 3:1 wastewater ratio and a 4-year long-life filter design, these products not only improve filtration efficiency but also significantly reduce water wastage and replacement costs. This marks a major breakthrough for Viomi in the field of home water health. Vortex 8 had previously gained strong support on Kickstarter, raising over HKD 450,000 from nearly 200 backers, exceeding expectations by 1,200%. Following its launch on Amazon, it has also received enthusiastic feedback from consumers. Users commonly praise the Vortex 8 for its ability to effectively conserve water, ease of installation, and high marks for its RO filtration technology.Furthermore, the Viomi Kunlun Mineral Water Purifier offers a unique experience, featuring the ability to release six vital minerals. This provides users seeking a high-quality, healthy lifestyle with a drinking water solution enriched with beneficial minerals, redefining the standards and possibilities for modern household health water. The Kunlun Mineral Water Purifier's filter core is sourced from Kunlun Mountain's blue stone mineral deposits. Through two industry-first innovations-NLS natural lava physical composite technology and SMM mineral micropore passivation-along with AI mineral slow-release algorithms, it intelligently adjusts the system for stable and efficient mineral release from the filter core. The water filtered by the Kunlun system contains six beneficial minerals-strontium, sodium, magnesium, potassium, calcium, and metasilicic acid-similar to the mineral content found in natural mineral waters. Among these, strontium levels reach 0.4-1.4 mg/L, which is twice the national standard (0.2 mg/L), enabling users to enjoy high-quality Kunlun mineral water containing strontium and metasilicic acid right at home.Viomi's Founder and CEO, Chen Xiaoping, remarked: "Vortex 8 is more than just a water purifier; it is an enhancement of everyday living. With its exceptional performance, long-lasting durability, and environmentally friendly design, it epitomizes our commitment to providing cleaner and better water to every household."Showcasing China's Innovation: Viomi Establishes a New Standard in the Water Filtration IndustryAs Chinese companies continue to enhance their technological capabilities and product quality, they are progressively establishing strong brand identities through sustained investment in R&D and active market expansion. As a result, Chinese enterprises are emerging as key players on the global stage. In recent years, the water purifier industry has experienced positive growth, driven by policy guidance, increasing market demand, and technological advancements. The Chinese government has introduced a series of policies aimed at promoting the development of energy-efficient and environmentally friendly water purification products, aligning with the country's long-term goal of achieving carbon peak by 2030. The State Council's "Water Conservation Regulations" have also proposed an innovative approach to water management, emphasizing the importance of water conservation and addressing water resource issues within the broader framework of modernization. These policies are not only driving the upgrade of water purifier products but also creating a favorable development environment for the industry. As consumer awareness of water safety continues to rise, the demand for water purification products in China is expected to grow, presenting significant market potential. According to the China Forward Industry Research Institute, the Chinese water purifier market is projected to grow at an annual rate of nearly 9%, potentially exceeding 30 billion RMB by 2028. Meanwhile, the U.S. water filtration market is also experiencing steady growth, with a projected market size of $10.4 billion by 2032. According to a report from the nonprofit organization DigDeep, 2.2 million people in the U.S. lack access to basic indoor plumbing and tap water, and over 44 million people rely on substandard water systems, highlighting the critical role of water purifiers.As a leader in the water purification industry, Viomi is spearheading technological advancements with its "AI for Better Water" smart purification technology. Viomi's ERO+AI technology enables real-time water quality adjustment and monitoring while retaining beneficial minerals in the water. In 2024, Viomi underwent a strategic business reorganization, divesting from certain loss-making operations to focus exclusively on its core water purification business. By leveraging its extensive expertise in AI, smart hardware, and software development, Viomi is committed to providing superior drinking water solutions for households worldwide. As a pioneer in the global water filtration industry, Viomi has applied for over 1,600 water purification patents and more than 500 invention patents, dedicated to advancing water purification standards through advanced reverse osmosis systems and intelligent filtration technologies.Viomi's product lineup spans from under-sink RO systems to comprehensive whole-house softening and purification solutions, as well as countertop models, offering a wide variety of choices for different household needs. These products cater to water requirements in various settings, including living rooms, bedrooms, and studies, while also enhancing both aesthetic appeal and practicality through user-centric designs and environmentally friendly materials. Viomi's commitment to innovation and market strategy has positioned the company as a driving force in the industry's shift towards smarter, healthier water solutions. Moreover, Viomi operates a state-of-the-art "Water Purifier Gigafactory," with an annual production capacity of 5 million units and a filter element capacity of 30 million units. This highly integrated supply chain and automated production line ensure top-tier product quality and operational efficiency. The factory's high-standard, clean production environment, along with a fully traceable quality control system, solidifies Viomi's dominant position in the industry. Through these advantages, Viomi is not only meeting the growing global demand for clean, fresh, and healthy drinking water but also setting a new benchmark for sustainable development in the water filtration sector.Financial OutlookFrom a financial perspective, Viomi is optimistic about its full-year 2024 performance, with expected revenues from continuing operations projected to be between 1.7 billion and 1.9 billion RMB. The Company anticipates profits from these operations to range between 110 million and 130 million RMB. This positive outlook is closely tied to the company's strategic business reorganization completed in August 2024, which involved divesting certain IoT@Home businesses and assets in order to concentrate on its core water purification operations. This restructuring initiative aims to optimize the company's business structure, enhance operational efficiency, and focus on R&D and innovation in the water purification field. For the first half of 2024, Viomi reported net revenues of 1.04 billion RMB, with net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders reaching 6 million RMB, marking a successful turnaround. Excluding the divested businesses, revenue from core water purification and related services exceeded 800 million RMB, with operating profit surpassing 50 million RMB. The Company's overall gross margin increased from 22.0% in the previous year to 24.8%, while operating expenses decreased by 19.2% year-on-year, driven by continuous cost-reduction and efficiency-improvement efforts. Viomi's strategic focus on its core business not only enhances its profitability but also strengthens investor confidence in the company's future. With continued investments in the water purification sector, Viomi is well-positioned to maintain growth throughout the second half of the year, achieving its annual performance goals.At CES 2025, Viomi showcased its industry leadership with the Vortex 8's innovative filtration technology and versatile applications, marking a significant milestone in the Company's technological progress. This development underscores the rise of Chinese technology on the global stage and injects new momentum into the pursuit of a better future. 