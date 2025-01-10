Quinyx Launches Employee Hub at NRF 2025

Platform builds on Quinyx's Frontline Portal, offering significant user experience enhancements for frontline workers

Quinyx, a leading provider of workforce management solutions, today launched Employee Hub, a ground-up overhaul of its task management & frontline communications platform, which includes a new user experience and complete integration into Quinyx's workforce management platform. Attendees of the NRF tradeshow can get an exclusive look at the platform enhancements by visiting booth #5463.

Quinyx Chief Product & Technology Officer Laurence Painell and Lisa Nordin, VP Retail Experience and Operations at Indigo Books, Canada's largest bookstore, will be discussing how Employee Hub has impacted Indigo employee satisfaction and operational efficiency on Sunday, January 12 at 4:00pm ET on Expo Stage 1 in a session titled, "AI-driven scheduling and task management: How Indigo Books transformed retail operations."

Employee Hub redefines workforce engagement for multiple industries, including retail, healthcare, hospitality and logistics. The platform integrates seamlessly with Quinyx's workforce management platform and mobile apps, reducing administrative effort for internal teams and ensuring the highest level of frontline worker engagement from day of launch.

Employee Hub includes features that enhance user experience and improve business operational efficiency, including:

Modern and Intuitive Interface : The new design boasts a sleek, user-friendly interface that simplifies navigation and boosts accessibility for users at all levels.

Integrated platform: Offering one unified place to view tasks, news, and frontline content ensures employees are up-to-date on critical information.

Task management: Simplifies employee workflows by offering an overview of all events and tasks on a monthly, weekly and daily basis.

Frontline Communications: Fosters a sense of community by sharing relevant content to increase employee engagement.

"The new version of Employee Hub makes it easier for frontline workers to do their job more effectively," said Laurence Painell, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Quinyx. "We have reimagined how organizations interact with their teams, providing a powerful and easy-to-use platform. Employee Hub reflects our vision to set a new standard for workforce management across multiple industries."

Visitors to NRF 2025 are invited to visit Quinyx at booth #5463 to learn how they can transform workforce management, increase employee engagement and drive operational success in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

To learn more about how Employee Hub can support your team, visit www.quinyx.com.

