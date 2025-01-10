Pace® Life Sciences: Pace Life Sciences to Expand Large Molecule Development, Manufacturing, and Analytical Testing Capacity in 2025

Company expands sterile fill-finish services, capacity for biologics development and manufacturing, and more

Pace® Life Sciences, LLC, a U.S.-based contract research, development, and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) and a Division of Pace®, a Science and Technology Company, today announced significant growth plans for two of the company's locations.

Pace® Life Sciences supports pharma and biopharmaceutical manufacturers from early-stage research and development to clinical trial materials production and commercialization. Expansions to the company's facilities in Salem, NH and Oakdale, MN will add sterile fill-finish capacity and enhanced analytical capabilities to support clients developing biologics, gene therapies, and other novel molecules. "Building upon these sites gives us the ability to accelerate clinical trial materials development for our clients and underserved markets," stated Frank Tagliaferri, Chief Science Officer, for Pace® Life Sciences.

The Oakdale campus was awarded a grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) in 2024 to help fund its expansion. The site will remain fully operational during construction adding 8,000 square feet for testing drugs reaching the commercial phase of production and is expected to create more than 50 new jobs. The expansion includes a dedicated RNase-free environment and extensive cell-based assay support. One of the fastest growing locations in the Pace® Life Science network due to its wide breadth of expertise, this site is responsible for supporting both clients with broadly distributed drugs and vaccines, and those addressing rare diseases.

Upon completion, the Salem, NH facility will be classified as a Center of Excellence (CoE) for Sterile Fill-Finish processing. "The addition of our isolated vial filling line as part of the Salem expansion gives us a state-of-the-art capability for manufacturing clinical supplies with the highest level of sterility assurance and EU Annex 1 compliance." adds Tagliaferri. "This fill line and other facility enhancements enable us to provide industry leading service to our clients requiring cGMP manufacturing in the injectable space for vaccines, gene therapies, antibodies, and protein-based therapeutics."

"We recognize the importance of delivering agile solutions to clients performing critical, life-saving work. Because of this, we are continuously looking for ways to improve and invest in our services to offer greater support to our clients." noted Dawn Von Rohr, President of Pace® Life Sciences. "In 2024, we completed our largest acquisition to date with the addition of our Research Triangle Park, NC, location and gained expertise in Container Closure Integrity Testing (CCIT) with our Lebanon, NJ, acquisition. This year, we remain committed to seeking additional key opportunities to increase capabilities and expand our capacity to support our greater mission of improving patient lives."

Pace® is a portfolio company of Leonard Green & Partners and Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners.

ABOUT PACE® LIFE SCIENCES

Pace® Life Sciences provides a full suite of contract CMC development, clinical trials materials manufacturing, regulatory compliance, consulting, and facility support services to the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and gene therapy industries. Our network of CDMO sites consists of GMP analytical testing laboratories and manufacturing support service centers. Our experienced, highly trained industry experts and our investment in state-of-the-art development and manufacturing facilities emphasize our commitment to efficiently advancing client programs through the clinic to commercialization. We are dedicated to delivering the best and most reliable services with positive customer experiences across all channels of our business. More at PACELIFESCIENCES.com.

