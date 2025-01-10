Anzeige
Freitag, 10.01.2025
100 % Anstieg in zwei Tagen: Das technische Signal, das Wall Streets Bären in Panik versetzt!!
Now Streaming: Navajo Nation Farmer's Entrepreneurial Journey Documented by GoDaddy

Finanznachrichten News

Watch GoDaddy's award-winning documentary, "Big Water Summer: A Creation Story" streaming for the first time on the Documentary Channel.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2025 / GoDaddy

Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

By Sophie Harris, Senior Video Producer and Director of GoDaddy's "Big Water Summer: A Creation Story"

We are thrilled to announce the release of Big Water Summer: A Creation Story, a captivating short film directed and produced by GoDaddy, now available for streaming on the Documentary Channel.

This deeply intimate film delves into the power of entrepreneurship to uplift a community, showcasing the journey of Cherilyn Yazzie, a determined farmer on the Navajo Nation. Overcoming unexpected challenges, Cherilyn and her husband embark on a tumultuous business venture to grow food for their community through Coffee Pot Farms.

As a former social worker, Cherilyn grew tired of telling children to eat healthier when that is often impossible. There are only 14 grocery stores on the Navajo Nation, a reservation over 27,000 square miles. Seeking change, Cherilyn returns to her family's ancestral land and starts a business growing local produce. Despite facing the complexities of a changing climate and personal loss, Cherilyn's resilience shines through as she navigates the hurdles of her entrepreneurial endeavor.

Inspired by Cherilyn's story, our team connected with her through the Empower by GoDaddy program, a social impact initiative supporting small business owners in underserved communities. We were drawn in by her laughter, her courage in the face of vast odds and her unfaltering honesty.

Coffee Pot Farms, like 30% of homes on the Navajo Nation, has no running water or electricity. While for many farmers that would be the end to their story, Cherilyn is unphased by that challenge. Instead, the film captures Cherilyn's consistent kindness and warmth when approaching, for example, her neighbors about a subscription to her produce delivery service. Or when crying openly about the effect of the pandemic on her community and family.

As a testament to her civic engagement and her magnetism, since filming, Cherilyn ran and was elected to the Navajo Nation Council, the 24-seated legislative arm of the tribal government.

We are privileged to capture Cherilyn's remarkable story, her bravery in times of uncertainty, and the growth of her business in this documentary. I believe her journey will resonate with anyone who has taken on an unknown challenge, advocated for improvements in their community, or navigated the weight and strength of their heritage.

As Cherilyn's father would say, "With creation stories, none of the things that happened were easy... you've just got to keep going."

Witness Cherilyn's journey in Big Water Summer: A Creation Story, now streaming on the Documentary Channel.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GoDaddy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: GoDaddy
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GoDaddy



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
