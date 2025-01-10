The fire, which affected a photovoltaic installation in a container with batteries at the port of Gandia, started at 6:14 p. m. on January 4. From pv magazine Spain Twenty firefighters responded to a fire involving photovoltaic panels in the Port of Gandia area of Spain and to an explosion of an associated containerized battery. An explosion was heard at 6:14 pm on January, and nearby residents called the emergency services. Five fire brigades from the Gandia, Oliva, Cullera, and Alzira stations attended the scene along with a sector chief and sergeant and members of the national and local police ...

