A 300 MW compressed air energy storage (CAES) power station utilizing two underground salt caverns in central China's Hubei Province was successfully connected to the grid at full capacity, making it the largest operating project of the kind in the world. From ESS News A landmark compressed air energy storage (CAES) power station utilizing two underground salt caverns in Yingcheng City, central China's Hubei Province, was successfully connected to the grid at full capacity on Thursday, marking the official commencement of its commercial operations. The "Energy Storage No. 1" project utilizes ...

