Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
100 % Anstieg in zwei Tagen: Das technische Signal, das Wall Streets Bären in Panik versetzt!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
10.01.2025 17:14 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KPMG: Evolution of Sustainability Reporting in Asia Pacific - Beyond the Horizon

Finanznachrichten News

A detailed view of sustainability reporting and assurance systems and trends across the Asia Pacific region

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2025 / KPMG

Global trends and expectations surrounding corporate responsibility and transparency are emphasizing the importance of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) considerations in Asia Pacific. Much like their counterparts worldwide, corporations across the region are realizing the need to align with international ESG standards to maintain competitiveness. At the same time, investors are increasingly focused on identifying companies with strong ESG practices, in recognition of the reality that addressing sustainability challenges is essential for long-term success.

These factors have made ESG reporting fundamental for companies to attract international investments and contribute to the stability of the economy overall. Corporates are working to identify opportunities and better align strategies with business outcomes through more effective risk management reporting and advancing more quickly toward value creation.

While major global regulatory frameworks lead the way, the Asia Pacific region presents a more fragmented and challenging landscape. Nevertheless, change is occurring. Many countries are introducing ISSB standards and there are encouraging developments in the form of policies that directly impact corporate financial performance, such as carbon pricing.

This report aims to help ESG practitioners and professionals understand the evolution of sustainability reporting regulations and guidelines in Asia Pacific. As our research illustrates, the ongoing evolution of sustainability-related reporting systems in the region reflects the unique economic and social conditions of each market, leading to a diverse landscape.

We highly recommend that companies which are obliged to report in 2026 for the financial year 2025 start looking at the regulatory requirements now. The pure assessment of readiness and requirements to fulfill is an exercise that in our view requires a lot of time and resources.

Jan-Hendrik Gnandiger,

Global lead for ESG Reporting,

KPMG International

Evolution of sustainability reporting in Asia Pacific -Beyond the Horizon

A detailed view of sustainability reporting and assurance systems and trends across the Asia Pacific region.

Download report (2.7 MB)

Click here to view this article on kpmg.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KPMG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KPMG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/kpmg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KPMG



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.