iQuanti: Daycare vs Child Care: What's the Difference?

The terms daycare and child care are often used interchangeably by the average person, but they can have slightly different connotations to early childhood education (ECE) professionals. While both terms are acceptable in day-to-day life, it can help to understand the definitions of each term and the differences between them.

What is "daycare"?

The term "daycare" usually refers to out-of-home care offered to young children while their parents are at work. Daycares usually operate on weekdays, occasionally on weekends and weekday evenings. A daycare can be home-based or center-based and can have children of different age groups and learning levels.

Some early childhood educators believe that the term daycare prioritizes the convenience of parents and doesn't adequately describe the complex educational and care work that early childhood educators do. However, many high-quality care providers still use the term daycare.

What is "child care"?

Child care is a broader term that encompasses care services for children irrespective of time or setting. Toddler care programs, infant care programs, preschool programs, and pre-K can all be considered types of child care. Most child care programs are designed with children's well-being and developmental needs in mind. These programs may include educational elements in addition to activities that support emotional and physical development.

What's the difference?

A Naperville daycare generally provides care for children during the day, usually while parents are at work. Child care services may include a wider range of operating hours, including evenings. However, apart from this detail, definitions can vary and overlap. The key difference may come down to the provider's preferred terminology. Child care is often the preferred term because:

It highlights the needs of the child (rather than a parent's convenience).

It emphasizes the important educational work that ECE professionals and caregivers do.

It's an inclusive alternative to "daycare."

It includes a wider array of child care services (from nannies to formal child care centers).

What to keep in mind

It's best to use the term child care when you're talking to professionals in the field of ECE (such as your child's caregivers). This term is respectful of the years they've devoted to training and education so they can provide children with the best possible care. Consider using terms like "early childhood education center," "child care center," or "early learning center" when you're discussing a child care service with skilled staff and a defined curriculum with educational activities.

However, when you're searching for local child care centers online, it may make sense to use search terms like "daycare Chicago," depending on the type of service you're looking for.

