Consero Global Achieves SOC 2 Certification, Strengthening Commitment to Data Security and Trust

Consero's Latest Security Milestone Solidifies Leadership in Providing Trusted, Secure, and Scalable Finance Solutions

Consero Global, the pioneer in Finance as a Service (FaaS), announced it has achieved System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 compliance, reinforcing its dedication to safeguarding client data and delivering best-in-class financial management solutions.

The SOC 2 report evaluates an organization's information security controls based on five Trust Services Criteria (TSC): security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. With this certification, Consero solidifies its leadership position as an outsourced F&A partner, offering clients an extra layer of trust and security.

"Trust is paramount when our partners rely on us to manage their critical back-office functions," said David Sawatzky, CEO of Consero. "The SOC 2 compliance milestone is another testament to the value we offer our clients; we provide enterprise-level security and data protection for a fraction the time, cost, and effort needed to achieve these standards in-house."

"Our clients are assured that we not only provide financial data and reporting with impeccable integrity and accuracy, but that it's also handled according to the highest standards of data security and privacy."

By achieving SOC 2 compliance, Consero provides clients with independent assurance that their sensitive financial data is protected against unauthorized access, anomalies are detected, and security incidents are mitigated across the entire finance ecosystem.

"Our clients know that we have the necessary security measures in place to protect their data and provide peace of mind while they focus on the growth drivers for their businesses." added Sawatzky.

SOURCE: Consero Global

