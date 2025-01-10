Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
100 % Anstieg in zwei Tagen: Das technische Signal, das Wall Streets Bären in Panik versetzt!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
10.01.2025 17:14 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Consero Global Achieves SOC 2 Certification, Strengthening Commitment to Data Security and Trust

Finanznachrichten News

Consero's Latest Security Milestone Solidifies Leadership in Providing Trusted, Secure, and Scalable Finance Solutions

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2025 / Consero Global, the pioneer in Finance as a Service (FaaS), announced it has achieved System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 compliance, reinforcing its dedication to safeguarding client data and delivering best-in-class financial management solutions.

The SOC 2 report evaluates an organization's information security controls based on five Trust Services Criteria (TSC): security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. With this certification, Consero solidifies its leadership position as an outsourced F&A partner, offering clients an extra layer of trust and security.

"Trust is paramount when our partners rely on us to manage their critical back-office functions," said David Sawatzky, CEO of Consero. "The SOC 2 compliance milestone is another testament to the value we offer our clients; we provide enterprise-level security and data protection for a fraction the time, cost, and effort needed to achieve these standards in-house."

"Our clients are assured that we not only provide financial data and reporting with impeccable integrity and accuracy, but that it's also handled according to the highest standards of data security and privacy."

By achieving SOC 2 compliance, Consero provides clients with independent assurance that their sensitive financial data is protected against unauthorized access, anomalies are detected, and security incidents are mitigated across the entire finance ecosystem.

"Our clients know that we have the necessary security measures in place to protect their data and provide peace of mind while they focus on the growth drivers for their businesses." added Sawatzky.

Contact Information

Bridget Howard
VP of Marketing
bridget@conseroglobal.com
5122774443

.

SOURCE: Consero Global



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.