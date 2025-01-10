Aiko Solar has started production at its Jinan factory, its third facility for n-type all-back-contact solar modules. The plant is designed for 30 GW of solar cell and panel capacity, with the first 10 GW phase set to reach full output by late 2025. Aiko Solar said its Jinan factory has started producing n-type all-back-contact (ABC) solar modules, marking a milestone for the company. The plant, Aiko's third for n-type ABC modules, uses Industry 4. 0 technologies, runs on green electricity, recovers over 90% of its water, and utilizes more than 30% of its waste heat. Designed for 30 GW of solar ...

