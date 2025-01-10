Italy has expanded incentives for PV projects using EU-made modules under its Transizione 5. 0 Tax Credit scheme, offering up to 35% coverage and higher calculation bases for high-efficiency cells and modules. From pv magazine Italy The Italian government has increased incentives for PV projects using EU-made solar modules under the Transizione 5. 0 Tax Credit scheme, a fiscal program aimed at transitioning industrial processes to renewable energy. The fiscal credits cover up to 35% of the cost of solar modules and are awarded through tenders for projects using EU-made modules. The tax credit ...

