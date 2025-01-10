BlackStar Enterprise Group, Inc.: Is CeDeFi the future of Crypto SEC Registration? Is Blockchain Technology Encryption? Do you own a Non-Registered Predicted Derivative Investment Contract?

BlackStar Enterprises Group, Inc. ("BlackStar") (OTC Pink:BEGI). BlackStar CEO Joseph E. Kurczodyna believes blockchain, encryption, cryptographic, and smart contracts are the future of registered security trading for all current public companies on a hybrid centralized-decentralized finance ("CeDeFi") blockchain and hopes that they will "Make America #1 in Crypto." BlackStar's intellectual property portfolio covers all regulated, registered equities and all forms of securities traded on the blockchain through broker-dealers. These inventions disclose a system and method of trading equity, securities and derivatives of securities purchased on a blockchain within the traditional broker-dealer ecosystem.

Millions of investors trade crypto companies, a representation of a digital investment contract or derivatives of non-registered securities called tokens and coins. The increase in value has contributed to 1) access online for the global public to trade and 2) more buying than selling with a limited supply of digital tokens and coins offered. The volatility is married to the Bitcoin movement since Bitcoin is used in most cases to purchase investment contracts, derivatives, or company tokens or coins. The token or coin usually has no percentage of ownership or right to the crypto company's assets, distinguishing it from shares of stock in a company. Material or any information on a decentralized ("DeFi") blockchain cannot be breached, meaning that management, control persons, and affiliates are incognito, risk factors, use of proceeds, audits, and token or coin owners are unknown. Coins created overnight, such as applications, projects, or copycats, have been issued by entrepreneurs profiting from the funds of initial coin offerings (ICOs).

Bitcoin currency is a decentralized blockchain, crypto asset and non-government currency.

Mr. Kurczodyna thinks, "There can only be one decentralized non-country or non-government monetary system." He feels the merging of bitcoin by any government into its monetary system contradicts the reason for Bitcoin's existence and current value. Bitcoin as an independent world currency offers hedge solutions with its price reflecting uncertainty, conflicts or stability in major world economies. The Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds have been registered as a derivative of a decentralized blockchain trading asset. Bitcoin's slow network development over the years trumps its inefficiency and reigns as king compared to its rivals. Digital assets secured by an exchanged traded fund ("ETF") send a clear signal to the investment banking world that digital assets that are registered as securities on the blockchain will trade through brokers as spot market ETFs. Mr. Kurczodyna points out that if the U.S. economy relies on appreciation of a new commodity to bail it out, it will likely backfire. "The U.S. Securities Market has a long history of appreciating; trading securities crypto, funding new companies and balancing the budget," Mr. Kurczodyna states, "could lead to a strong economy."

Mr. Kurczodyna recognizes that we as an economy have forgiven Bitcoin,with its DeFi or decentralization of material information. In the future, however, creating thousands of duplicate markets with DeFi might lead to the destruction of the very architecture and principles that built the U.S. Securities Market. Centralization/decentralization (CeDeFi) with Regulatory access and overview of the blockchain activity was presented by BlackStar in its Registration Statement made effective in July 2023. Potential security breaches by Quantum AI Computing adversely affect the protection of individual users of a decentralized blockchain; you simply can't see who they are to give them protection. The Bitcoin Asset on a decentralized blockchain would be a long, expensive fix and may halt its scalability until it is resolved. In contrast, the ETF Bitcoin shareholders have centralized overview and can be identified to protect against invaders.

Kurczodyna feels that non-registered investment products sold to the public with unrealistic price predictions could mimic 1929, with a crypto death spiral. Many of these DeFi companies or applications may disappear like the end of a chain letter. Commonsense tells us that the rules and regulations created in the 1930s provide guidance for unregistered securities. Registration and vetting of CeDeFi by the SEC with an audit and public transparency of information protects the investing public.

Shareholder price update:

Mr. Kurczodyna says that BlackStar's forthcoming treasury increase announced on December 3, 2024, and the year-end caused speculative short selling by traders and market makers, leading to significantly decreased values. BlackStar's debt financing with CCI has not yet been funded. BlackStar is obtaining a valuation of its patent portfolio; Mr. Kurczodyna feels that when the valuation of its issued blockchain patents is disclosed, the share price will recover supporting the funding of debt and expansion. BlackStar's patent portfolio covers all regulated, registered equities and all forms of securities traded on the blockchain through broker-dealers.

