Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2025) - With over 138,000 attendees and a sprawling exhibition space, CES 2025 is electrifying Las Vegas. To bring the excitement of this groundbreaking technology showcase to viewers nationwide, News Media Group, Inc. conducted a strategic satellite media tour (SMT) in partnership with leading tech brands.

Digital Lifestyle Expert Mario Armstrong, lead the SMT, conducting live interviews with top tech brands directly from the bustling CES 2025 show floor. Armstrong covered the hottest trends, from cutting-edge TVs and tablets to innovative home solutions like smart thermostats, speaker-equipped table lamps, solar energy systems, and smart locks. By leveraging the power of broadcast television and online media, News Media Group, Inc. is expanding the reach of CES 2025, connecting brands with a wider audience of consumers eager to explore the latest technological advancements shaping the future.

For more information about the featured brands, visit https://inthenews.tv/ces-2025-day-2-with-mario-armstrong/.

