Atos International: Combined General Meeting of January 31, 2025 - Access to information

Finanznachrichten News

Combined General Meeting of January 31, 2025
Access to information

Paris, France, January 10, 2025.

Atos SE shareholders are invited to attend the Combined General Meeting of the Company to be held on Friday, January 31, 2025 at 10 a.m. (Paris time) at the Company's registered office (River Ouest, in the auditorium, 80 quai Voltaire, 95870 Bezons).

Please note that the General Meeting will also be broadcast live on video on the Company's website), and that the video recording will then be available for replay in the same section.

The notice of meeting).

The documents referred to in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code can be consulted and downloaded on the Company's website, under the "Annual General Meeting" heading in the "Investors" section).

The documents referred to in Article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code are available to shareholders as from the date of the convening notice for the meeting in accordance with applicable regulations:

  • shareholders holding registered shares (actions au nominatif) may, up to and including the fifth day prior to the Meeting, request that the Company sends these documents to them. For shareholders holding bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the provision of a certificate of registration in the accounts of the bearer shares maintained by the authorized intermediary;

  • shareholders may consult these documents at the Company's registered office during the fifteen days period preceding the Meeting.

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 82,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 10 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atosis to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Contacts
Investor relations: David Pierre-Kahn | investors@atos.net| +33 6 28 51 45 96
Individual shareholders: 0805 65 00 75
Press contact : globalprteam@atos.net

Attachment

  • PR_Atos_AGM2025_Preparatory_documents_January10_2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5f81180f-6496-4737-87d9-88042a9e8c6b)

