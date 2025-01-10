OneMedNet Corporation: OneMedNet Regains Compliance with NASDAQ Minimum Bid Price Requirements

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneMedNet Corporation (Nasdaq: ONMD) ("OneMedNet" or the "Company"), a global provider of clinical imaging innovation and curator of regulatory-grade Imaging Real World Data ("iRWD"), inclusive of electronic health records, laboratory results and, uniquely, medical imaging, today announced that the Company regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Rule") after the closing bid price of the Company's common stock was $1.00 per share or greater for 10 consecutive business days. The Company received a notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") confirming compliance with the Rule.

Aaron Green, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are pleased to have now achieved compliance with both the Nasdaq minimum bid price rule and Nasdaq's periodic financial reporting rule."

As the Company previously announced, during the second half of 2024, we developed and started to execute on our strategic plan by:

Appointing Bob Golden as Chief Financial Officer to oversee enhancements in the Company's financial reporting processes.



Hiring a Director of Business Development, Margaret Nash, and Vice President of Marketing, Michael Wong, to continue to build our commercial presence with Life Science organizations, additionally recently signing an agreement with Bayer's AI Innovation Platform (AIIP) announced in early December.



Enhancing our Data De-Identification and curation service leveraging Generative AI and deploying OneMedNet's 2.0 generation indexer OMNi, to improve the speed and accuracy of data searching and indexing.



Refreshing the composition of the Company's Board of Directors with three new directors who have relevant industry, financial and public company expertise.



Improving liquidity by raising approximately $6.4M in private placements with Off the Chain Capital and an affiliate of Discovery Capital Management.



Enhancing treasury management with a Bitcoin on the balance sheet strategy.



OneMedNet is now in a position to take advantage of the growing Real World Data market with a meaningful market share.

About OneMedNet Corporation

OneMedNet provides innovative solutions that unlock the significant value contained within the Real-World Data ("RWD") repositories of over 1,400 healthcare system and provider sites that currently comprise its iRWD network. OneMedNet's proprietary iRWD platform provides secure, comprehensive management of diverse clinical data types, including electronic health records, ECGs, EEGs, prescriptions, physician notes, laboratory results, and uniquely, medical imaging. Employing its robust iRWD platform, the Company securely de-identifies, searches, and curates the clinical data, bringing a wealth of internal and third-party research opportunities to its drug, medical device and imaging/diagnostic AI development customers.

OneMedNet's platform is designed to address diverse clinical requirements across various domains, such as rare diseases, central nervous system disorders, oncology, cardiology and women's health. The Company is committed to delivering precise and robust research support services that span the entire continuum of care. This commitment is a cornerstone of OneMedNet's strategy to enhance patient outcomes and help pave the next wave of healthcare innovation. For more information, please visit www.onemednet.com.

