bartaco Announces Anthony Valletta as Chief Executive Officer and Scott Lawton as Chairman of the Board

bartaco, the beloved restaurant brand known for its upscale street food and craft cocktails, is proud to announce that Anthony Valletta has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer, and Scott Lawton, co-founder and former CEO, will transition to the role of Chairman of the Board.

Anthony Valletta brings over two decades of experience in hospitality leadership, known for his innovative approaches to operational excellence and team development. Prior to joining bartaco, Valletta held key leadership roles at the Mina Group, Del Frisco's and Darden Restaurants, where he spearheaded transformative initiatives that enhanced both guest satisfaction and financial performance.

"I am truly honored to step into the role of CEO and excited for the opportunity to lead this dynamic team into the next chapter of growth and innovation" said Valletta. "As we build on the strong foundation we've laid, I look forward to driving even greater success and creating exceptional experiences for our guests. I am inspired by the talent and dedication of our team, and together we will continue to push boundaries and build a bright future for the company."

Scott Lawton co-founded bartaco in 2010 and has played a pivotal role in making the brand a community staple, spearheading a technological transformation, and guiding the company through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am thrilled to hand the reins over to Anthony, who has proven to be an exceptional leader from day one. As President for the last three years, he has really grown into the role and demonstrated remarkable leadership. He is the perfect person to take bartaco into the future. I am also excited to be stepping into the Chairman role so that I may continue to assist him in any way possible" said Lawton.

This appointment is a natural evolution for the company. Guests can look forward to the same high-quality experience they know and love, complemented by fresh initiatives aimed at keeping the brand vibrant, appealing, and inspiring.

About bartaco

Founded in 2010 and inspired by a healthy, outdoor lifestyle, bartaco combines fresh, upscale street food with a coastal vibe in a relaxed environment. With more than 30 locations across the country, bartaco remains committed to delivering good vibes, inspiration, and joy to one guest, one employee, and one community at a time.

It's a vibe. It's a mindset. It's bartaco.

For more information about living the bartacolife, visit www.bartaco.com and follow @bartacolife on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

