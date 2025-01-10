Anzeige
PR Newswire
10.01.2025 18:24 Uhr
Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 10

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

The Company announces that, on 10 January 2025 it repurchased 10,000 ordinary shares of 1p each at 303.70p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of ordinary shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 17,084,686.

The total number of ordinary shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 17,084,686 ordinary shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 62,901,900.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

10 January 2025


© 2025 PR Newswire
