ACCESSWIRE
10.01.2025 18:26 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Melrose Ventures: The Melrose Group Files Motion for Default Judgment Against Hank & Uptempo's Michael A. Hilmer and Jason Ewart

Finanznachrichten News

Hank Payments board members, Michael Hilmer and Jason Ewart are defaulted for their malfeasance in the formation, operation and ongoing frauds in Hank Payments Corp and Uptempo Inc. Specifically, for actively and maliciously stopping the majority shareholders from participating in the shareholder meeting and vote bringing Uptempo/ Hank Payments public in October 2021. Banking providers FinWise Bancorp and Metropolitan Commercial Bank are hereby noticed as are purported "Directors and Officers" insurance carriers Lloyds of London and its agents.

Motion Document

NAPLES, FLORIDA / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2025 / Melrose Ventures LLC and Intelligent Payment Processing Inc. (collectively referred to as "Melrose Group") have taken legal action against Uptempo Inc., Michael A. Hilmer, and Jason Ewart (collectively referred to as "Defendants") by filing a motion for default judgment in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, Suffolk County.

Key Points of the Motion:

The Defendants failed to respond within the required timeframe, causing substantial professional and financial damages to Melrose Group.

Melrose Group seeks monetary damages for various claims, including tortious interference with a business, fraud, fraudulent concealment, unjust enrichment, deceptive acts, aiding and abetting, conversion, and related claims under relevant laws.

The motion requests a default judgment, reimbursement of $25,000.00 in attorney's fees, and any additional relief deemed appropriate by the court.

Further Legal Actions:

Melrose Group intends to pursue additional claims under the Federal Tort Claims Act (FTCA), US Code 1983, and the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act to address broader fraudulent activities and seek further justice.

The group plans to file further litigation regarding the collection of defaulted notes, security agreements etc.. Specific Individuals to possibly be included in ongoing litigations include but not limited to Gordon Ewart, Jason Sawyer, and Peter McRae and principles/directors of Caary Capital and FUTR Inc,.

Melrose Group will likely press Hank into involuntary bankruptcy proceedings to recover any remaining capital or assets from the businesses.

Purpose of the Release:

This press release and regulatory filing serve as a formal notification to the Defendants, potential defendants, and interested parties about the ongoing legal proceedings.

Melrose Group aims to inform the public about the steps it is taking to seek justice and recover damages incurred as a result of the Defendants' actions.

Contact Information

Michael Trimarco
Principle - The Melrose Group
mtrimarco@mba1997.hbs.edu
516 848-3388

SOURCE: Melrose Ventures





View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
