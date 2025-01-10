DJ Invesco Digital Markets plc: Change to the Reduction Percentage of the Secured Bitcoin-Linked Certificates

Invesco Digital Markets plc (BTIP) Invesco Digital Markets plc: Change to the Reduction Percentage of the Secured Bitcoin-Linked Certificates 10-Jan-2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Invesco Digital Markets plc as issuer of the Secured Bitcoin-Linked Certificates (ISIN: XS2376095068) hereby notifies that the Reduction Percentage as specified in the terms of the Secured Bitcoin-Linked Certificates will be reduced from 0.39 per cent per annum to 0.25 per cent per annum as and from the commencement of the trading day on 13 January 2025. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: XS2376095068 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: BTIP LEI Code: 549300U5IJTRV61ZI771 Sequence No.: 369949 EQS News ID: 2065755 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 10, 2025 12:00 ET (17:00 GMT)