Freitag, 10.01.2025
Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M6U7 | ISIN: BMG491BT1088 | Ticker-Symbol: 3IW
Dow Jones News
10.01.2025 18:31 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Digital Markets plc: Change to the Reduction Percentage of the Secured Bitcoin-Linked Certificates

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Invesco Digital Markets plc: Change to the Reduction Percentage of the Secured Bitcoin-Linked Certificates 

Invesco Digital Markets plc (BTIP) 
Invesco Digital Markets plc: Change to the Reduction Percentage of the Secured Bitcoin-Linked Certificates 
10-Jan-2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Invesco Digital Markets plc as issuer of the Secured Bitcoin-Linked Certificates (ISIN: XS2376095068) hereby notifies 
that the Reduction Percentage as specified in the terms of the Secured Bitcoin-Linked Certificates will be reduced from 
0.39 per cent per annum to 0.25 per cent per annum as and from the commencement of the trading day on 13 January 2025. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     XS2376095068 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     BTIP 
LEI Code:   549300U5IJTRV61ZI771 
Sequence No.: 369949 
EQS News ID:  2065755 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2065755&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 10, 2025 12:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
