SCS Global Services: Complimentary Webinar: Prepare for New GHG Inventory Verification Regulations - The Experts Take Your Questions

Complimentary Webinar

Prepare for New GHG Inventory Verification Regulations - The Experts Take Your Questions

January 29, 2025 | 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

If you are new to GHG Verification, you may want to attend this webinar! Does your company disclose its GHG Inventory? Have you had it verified by a third party? What about other metrics you report on? Third-party verification for organizational GHG Inventories and ESG Metrics builds confidence in the reporting for all stakeholders. Now, with the advent of new regulations in California, the EU's CSRD, and other looming mandates, assurance is moving beyond voluntary. While the timeframes for mandated verification vary by company size and location, the time to start the process is now.

It's best to have a year or two of verification experience to work out potential findings and gaps before reporting verification is mandated. The demand for verifiers with a strong background in GHG accounting and complex social reporting is at an all-time high so it is important to establish a relationship with a verification organization sooner than later.

Join SCS' team of experts for this complimentary 30-minute Q&A session that can address any questions on how to best prepare for new GHG inventory verification regulations.

